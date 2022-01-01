Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Walid GAZZAH
Ajouter
Walid GAZZAH
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Alfoz, Tiba
- Directeur associé
1993 - maintenant
Formations
Institut Supérieur De Gestion
Paris
1986 - 1989
Réseau
Alexandre ROTCAJG
Florence DUBERTRET
Jean-Charles PENNOBER
Jean-Charles PENNOBER
Lionel LABAT
Olivier CHARZAT
Philippe TARGE
Sybil FOLCH
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z