Wang CAROLINE (MEILIN)

  Lancome Parfums Et Beaute Et Compagnie
  marketing manager

Toronto

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Lancome Parfums Et Beaute Et Compagnie - Marketing manager

    Autre | Toronto 2017 - maintenant Collect market feedback information, complete market research and demand, be responsible for customer development and maintenance in the jurisdiction area, complete monthly sales tasks, formulate reasonable sales plans, understand customer needs, maintain good communication with customers, collect and timely feedback market information , formulate sales plans according to the characteristics of the company's related products, expand sales channels, build sales teams, train and motivate sales staff.

Formations

Réseau

