Wang CHIUNG-HUI

TAIPEI

En résumé

R&D cosmetique&parfum

Mes compétences :
Aromatherapie

Entreprises

  • Make-up - R&D

    2011 - 2014 Face powder perfuming ,

  • Muse Colloction - Facial and Body Product Designer

    2006 - 2011 Perfumer ;Facial and Body Product Designer for Muse Colloction at Far Eastern Taipei Metro the Mall, acquiring the records of best-sellers, winning the admiration of the French Siege Sociale: Alex en Provence.

  • PNEMA - PARFUMEUR

    2004 - 2005

  • L'occitane - Coordinator

    Paris 2004 - 2005

  • Aromatic Enterprises Co. Ltd. - Cosmetic R&D Department Manager

    2002 - 2004

  • Pacific Oriental Flavor and Fragrance Enterprise Corporation - Consultant

    2000 - 2002

  • PNEMA - R&D

    1999 - 2000 Aroma and Fragrance investigation at Grasse , and Provence,

Formations

  • Charabot Perfumery School (Grasse)

    Grasse 1997 - 1998 working with Senior Perfumer,:Mr.George Sokoloff

