Wang CHIUNG-HUI

Muse Colloction
- Facial and Body Product Designer
2006 - 2011Perfumer ;Facial and Body Product Designer for Muse Colloction at Far Eastern Taipei Metro the Mall, acquiring the records of best-sellers, winning the admiration of the French Siege Sociale: Alex en Provence.
PNEMA
- PARFUMEUR
2004 - 2005
L'occitane
- Coordinator
Paris2004 - 2005
Aromatic Enterprises Co. Ltd.
- Cosmetic R&D Department Manager
2002 - 2004
Pacific Oriental Flavor and Fragrance Enterprise Corporation
- Consultant
2000 - 2002
PNEMA
- R&D
1999 - 2000Aroma and Fragrance investigation at Grasse , and Provence,
Formations
Charabot Perfumery School (Grasse)
Grasse1997 - 1998working with Senior Perfumer,:Mr.George Sokoloff