Not trying to be the first, just care about creating the best.



Love New technologies, Design & meet new people.

I'm listening to new opportunities so feel free to contact me.



Will



Mes compétences :

Pack office

Notions HTML

Réseaux sociaux

Wordpress

Photoshop

Cross canal

Multi canal

Mobile marketing

Web designer

Digital marketing

Mobile designer

Digital strategy

Marketing

Innovation

Nouvelles technologies

Communication

Internet

Sport

Management

Business

SEM

SEO