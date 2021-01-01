Wissem SELMI

Certified as Welding Engineer IWE and international welding inspector IWIP, I am also holding a master of Material sciences. I am also NDT engineer qualified as level 3 ISO 9712 for MT, PT, UT and as level 2 for RT, UT, PA, TOFD. I have experience as Material, Welding and NDT engineer in the Oil and Gas Industry.

• Good knowledge and understanding of material manufacturing (casting, forging, metallurgy), welding techniques (GMAW, SAW, GTAW, SMAW, FCAW…) utilizing manual, automatic and semi-automatic processes and NDT conventional techniques and advanced NDT method (RTR, PA, TOFD and AUT)

• Experienced in metallurgy, welding and NDT of carbon steel and CRA materials (cladded Nickel base, Stainless-steel) for either a sour and sweet environment.

• Excellent command of recognized international code such as ASME / ASTM, ISO standards, API, Norsok, DNV and AWS codes applicable to pressure equipment, pipelines and structure



