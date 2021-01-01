Menu

Wissem SELMI

PARIS

En résumé

Certified as Welding Engineer IWE and international welding inspector IWIP, I am also holding a master of Material sciences. I am also NDT engineer qualified as level 3 ISO 9712 for MT, PT, UT and as level 2 for RT, UT, PA, TOFD. I have experience as Material, Welding and NDT engineer in the Oil and Gas Industry.
• Good knowledge and understanding of material manufacturing (casting, forging, metallurgy), welding techniques (GMAW, SAW, GTAW, SMAW, FCAW…) utilizing manual, automatic and semi-automatic processes and NDT conventional techniques and advanced NDT method (RTR, PA, TOFD and AUT)
• Experienced in metallurgy, welding and NDT of carbon steel and CRA materials (cladded Nickel base, Stainless-steel) for either a sour and sweet environment.
• Excellent command of recognized international code such as ASME / ASTM, ISO standards, API, Norsok, DNV and AWS codes applicable to pressure equipment, pipelines and structure

Mes compétences :
Soudage
Métallurgie
Matériaux
Ingenieur
CND
Oil and Gaz
Pétrole
International

Entreprises

  • Technipfmc - Welding & Material and NDT Engineer

    2013 - maintenant Pipeline Production Division
    Technical projects support for welding, AUT and NDT activities
    Bidding for subsea project for Oil & Gas companies

    KAOMBO Project (TOTAL)
    Dates : 2016 – avr. 2017

    structures/ installations aids
    In charge of material, welding and NDT activities on structures/ installations aids
    • Revue of material certificates
    • Welding and Welder qualification for structures/ installations aids.
    • NDT technical clarifications


    TEN project (TULLOW)
    Date : août 2014 – juil. 2016

    Piping-structures: Fabrication of pipes (CS, clad 625), valves, forgings and fittings, bend cladded and HRB bend and structural materials including welding overlay
    Welding of subsea piping-structures (PLET/ILT/SOM/Gooseneck/Pile…) in clad, carbon steel and stainless steel
    NDT Control on material and welds (CS, stainless steel, clad) (conventional NDT and RTR)
    Mobilisation in Finland (7 months) to supervise piping structure fabrication and carry out issues related to welding and NDT activities

    offshore pipeline installation: In charge of welding and NDT activities for offshore pipeline installation
    Welding and Welder qualification (carbon steel and clad),RTR/ Gamma ray validation for carbon steel and clad welds, Mobilisation offshore campaign (Ghana) to supervise welding


    BLOCK 15 Project (ENI)
    Dates : août 2013 – août 2014

    Pipeline fabrication: Fabrication of pipelines and bends (CS and HRB clad)
    Follow up of automatic and manual flowlines welding qualification (CS and clad)
    Follow up of AUT and RTR validation systems

    Structures: 6 months’ mobilization in Angola for Angoflex (Technip-Sonangol association) to qualify WPS and Welder (recruitment, training and qualification of welders). During fabrication management of welding and NDT activities.

  • Subsea 7 - Welding Engineer

    SURESNES 2013 - 2013 • Study on welding consumable performance improvement for pipeline welding application (X65)
    • Comparison of GS-FCAW, SMAW-LH, SAW performances, productivity.
    • Study on the consumable chemical composition effects on performance (SSC, CTOD, Hardness, Charpy…)
    • Synthesis of lesson learnt on CLOV projects
    • Study of welding improvement for future project (KAOMBO project)

  • Maycast-Nokes Precision Engineering Limited - Metallurgical Engineer, England

    HALSTEAD 2012 - 2012 • Study of hot cracking in carbon-steel casting
    • Improvement of steel and aluminium material, and foundry processes
    • Study of porosity and shrinkage on aluminium alloy (RR350) by implementation of fabrication experimentation, mechanical testing and NDT inspection (PT and RT)

Formations

  • British Institute Of NDT (Sheffield)

    Sheffield 2015 - maintenant PCN level 3 (ISO 9712)

    • PCN Level 3 Magnetic particle
    • PCN Level 3 Penetrant testing
    • PCN Level 3 Ultrasonic testing
    • PCN Level 2 Radiography + Basic radiation safety
    • PCN Level 2 phased array
    • PCN Level 2 Time of flight

  • French Welding Institute

    Yutz 2012 - 2013 IWE international welding engineer

    IWE / International Welding Engineer -
    - Welding and cutting processes
    - Non-destructive testing (radiography, U.S., magnetic particle, liquid penetrant ...)
    - Manufacturing (Regulation, standardization, means of production, economics ...)
    - Design and calculation (RDM, ESP, roofs, boiler-construction ...)
    - Materials

  • Ecole Polytech' Paris - UPMC (Paris)

    Paris 2007 - 2012 Master of Material science (Material engineer)

    Engineering school in Materials Science and Metallurgy:
    materials properties, selection and applications, manufacturing processes, analysis and characterization techniques for materials, Forging, castings and weld products, Corrosion
