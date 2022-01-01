Menu

Wollbold JÜRGEN

MAZAMET

En résumé

Ingénieur plasturgiste Allemand. Vivant depuis 1999 en France. Trilingue allemand, francais, anglais.

Mes compétences :
Solidworks 2012
Office
Propriété intellectuelle
Industrie automobile
Industrie plastique
Dispositifs médicaux
Solidworks
Excel
Crash Safety
dental
Injection Moulding
Welding
TQM
Six Sigma
Rapid Prototyping
Project planning
Noise, Vibration, and Harshness
New Product Development
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft C-SHARP
Medical Devices
Material selection
LabVIEW
Java
IP management
IP
Hepatology
Hatchbacks
Gastroenterology
Gas Injection
Cardiology
Anaesthesia

Entreprises

  • VMI - Tool Shop Manager

    2017 - maintenant Tool Shop Manager, Tool Buyer, Injection Tools, Metal Stamping Tools

  • VMI - Key Account Manager

    2015 - 2017 Connectors and Terminals for Automotive Industry

  • Sofic / Septodont - Responsable R&D

    2010 - 2015 Innovation et développement de dispositifs médicaux. Design , brevets, sourcing...Seringues, aiguilles, Drug delivery devices, process innovation. 2K, UV bonding.....

  • Carreman - Commercial assistant/ Quality Laboratory

    2007 - 2010 Secteur textile,
    Clients DE, UK,US,RU,JP, AUS, DK, Chine...Hugo Boss, Ahlers, Gerry Weber, Drykorn, Cold water Creek,Vassa ...

  • Accident - Na

    2005 - 2007 Réeducation après accident 2 ans

  • Mecaplast - Project leader

    Clamart 2002 - 2005 exterior and under the hood
    for Audi and Mercedes,
    World first 3D infrared welded part
    Project calculation and presentation Hatchback handle Mercedes Viano

  • Faurecia - Pilote Développement

    2001 - 2002 Suivi projet d'une traverse de cockipt pour Ford, Volvo et Mazdas "Syntes cockpit" (SPE award 2004) / hybride métal PPLGF/ Suivi et mise en oeuvre des pièce (GMT, LFT, Injection fibres de verre longues) / Organisation et suivi d'essais de crash /Suivi simulation crash /Expertise matière et processus de transformation /Gestion projet entièrement en anglais

  • Faurecia - Ingénieur de Recherche

    1999 - 2001 Gestion sujets de recherche / Animation d'un groupe de travail au sujet fibres de verre longues) / Analyse de la concurrence, des fournisseurs , suivi du marché, participation au congres / Sujets fibres de verre longues, Extrusion compression, GMT / Mise au point d'un modèle matière pour la simulation en crash / Sujet Polyurethanes LFI / Sujet Injection gaz / pièces intérieurs

  • IKV - Assistant de recherche

    1996 - 1998 Sujet Micro-Injection plastique

    Maintenance outils et machine d'injection / Réglage machine d'injection / conception et dessin d'outils d'injection / Préparation et présentation aux exhibitions / Mise en place d'une acquisition de données

  • Johanna Etienne Krankenhaus - Aide soin patients

    1991 - 1996 Cardiologie
    Oncologie
    Hepatologie
    Palliative care

Formations

  • RWTH (Aachen)

    Aachen 1993 - 1998 Plasturgie

    Plasturgie - IKV Aachen
    Micro Injection
    Injection gaz (fluide)
    Composites

