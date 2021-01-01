Xavier LANG

BNP Paribas Securities Services
- Transfer Agent free of Payment
Pantin2013 - maintenant
In the context of implementing a new tool in order to manage quickly transfers free of payment, the work stream aimed at finding and issuing the different matters met with this new tool.
Main tasks and objectives:
• Centralize all request received from clients.
• Treat reconciliations between client and the market.
• Dispatch information received from the counterparties.
• Input the instructions into the system.
• Chase the different TA in order to receive the settlement confirmations.
• Make the daily booking of the transfers.
• Make the daily and weekly statistic of transfers in pending and report it to the manager.
• research and find back all document missing by contacting administrators.
• Assure a production support by resolving any discrepancies identified by the Dealing team by creating and modifying templates fax depending on the system, by analyzing client's portfolio following the products requests and responding to any request.
• Respond to specific queries from clients or from Client Account Managers related to their transactions.
Achievements:
• Managed the pilot client of the new system for the transfers free of payment successfully
Pantin2013 - 2013To find any stockholders into the system and to provide them relevant information about the various corporate actions.
Main tasks and objectives:
• Processing all corporate actions on hedge funds - compulsory and voluntary
• Communicate all relevant information to our clients
• Booking of Equalizations, roll ups, Crystallizations and other distributions into OMS
• Follow-up of the log of ongoing corporate actions,
• Ensure the overall quality of corporate action processing within the team,
• Respond to specific queries from clients or from Client Account Managers related to their transactions.
Achievements:
• Provided support into the team during the high yearly frequency of corporate actions with successful