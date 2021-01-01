Xavier MEDIONI

Sophia Antipolis2008 - maintenant- Web Front End development and coordination of a complete airline booking system
- International context (Bad Homburg, Bungalore), remote project management
- In charge of optimization (payload, memory leaks, response time) and web development best practices (cross-browser compatibility, accessibility, and coding standards)
* Project context
- Product type: B2B
- Development process: CMMI
- Source control: IBM Clearcase
- Target: Internet Explorer 6/7/8, Firefox 2/3, Safari 3/4, Chrome 4/5
Babel Networks
- Web Front End Optimisation Expert
2006 - 2008- Full client: UI based on Gecko rendering engine
- Technical Leader: Dojo SVG / HTML Widget development and integration
- In charge of AJAX technologies training, techological survey and R&D activities
- International context (Milan, Nice, London, New York, Dublin)
* Project context
- Product type: B2C
- Development process: Scrum
- Source control: Subversion (Subclipse / Tortoise SVN)
- Target: Specific development for Firefox 3 Gecko engine (SVG / HTML)
* Technical context
- Embedded Gecko rendering engine into a C++ / GTK application
- Web based UI: Dojo Toolkit 0.4.3 / 1.0
- Tools: Eclipse Aptana, Firefox, Dojo distribution builder
France Telecom / Orange
- Web Front End Consultant
2005 - 2006- Technical Leader: Setting up standard architecture for AJAX applications and dev. Protocols
- Application initially based on Dojo 0.4.3, and fully migrated to Dojo 0.9
* Project context
- Product type: B2B / B2C
- Development process: Iterative
- Source control: Subversion (Subclipse / Toirtoise SVN)
- Target: Internet Explorer 6/7, Firefox 2, Safari 2/3