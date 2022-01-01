I am currently working for WallstreetSystems company in financial industry. I can use my C++/CORBA skills to maintain the main financial product and create new architectures.
I worked for Experian Decision Analytics company in financial industry. I worked on Credit Bureau expertise domain.
I worked for great customers in Sophia Antipolis, France on various technologies
- Amadeus : software development
- Visteon Technologies : embedded systems development
- Amec Spie : embedded systems development
I am looking for strong technical projects where I can learn from colleagues and learn to colleagues my way of work.
http://www.drylm.org
http://www.drylm.org/cv/Jonathan.Muller/en/jm.html
Mes compétences :
AJAX
Boost
CORBA
Embedded Systems
Equities
FIX
Javascript
Linux
Multithreading
QNX
RMI
Xhtml