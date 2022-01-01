Menu

Jonathan MULLER

CAGNES SUR MER

En résumé

I am currently working for WallstreetSystems company in financial industry. I can use my C++/CORBA skills to maintain the main financial product and create new architectures.

I worked for Experian Decision Analytics company in financial industry. I worked on Credit Bureau expertise domain.

I worked for great customers in Sophia Antipolis, France on various technologies
- Amadeus : software development
- Visteon Technologies : embedded systems development
- Amec Spie : embedded systems development

I am looking for strong technical projects where I can learn from colleagues and learn to colleagues my way of work.

Entreprises

  • WallStreetSystems - C++/CORBA Software Engineer

    2008 - maintenant - I recently joined Research & Development team of Wall Street Systems in Sophia Antipolis.
    - I will develop C++ CORBA components such as financial instruments for Front Office business.
    - I am learning about Treasury Management
    - Setup & Development of the Apache ESB ActiveMQ. Usage of the C++ api to communicate with the ESB.
    - I am involved in the rewrite of the UI using the .NET WPF Api.

  • Experian Decision Analytics - Software Engineer

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2008 - I was involved in a project managing records in databases of Experian products.
    - I architectured and developped base software components to make this development reusable for all the Experian projects via configuration file in XML. This developement was done using Ruby scripting language and databases were : Oracle, DB2 and MSSQL.

  • Visteon Corp - Software Engineer / Architect

    2007 - 2008 - Mission in Visteon Technologies in order to develop a 3D application on auto radio using OpenGL ES.
    - Charge of all the development life cycle : specifications, design, development.
    - 2 Projects :
    * a C++ project taking as input a collada file and generating C data structures on Windows
    * a C++ Qnx project which use the datas generated.

    - The target embedded platform is an ARM9 CPU with a coral jade GPU (from Fujitsu)

    - In charge of another project at Visteon :
    * Develop a video player on this target using the open source library ffmpeg.

    Technical :
    - QNX
    - ARM9, Jade Fujitsu
    - C++, Multithread, FCollada
    - OpenGL ES, GF (QNX graphical library)

  • Spie - Software Engineer / Architect

    Cergy 2006 - 2007 - Mission in a company specialized in transit transport development.
    - Development of a C++ application which enables the priority at crossroad for the bus, tramways ...
    - All the development designed on Linux.
    - To enable the priority, there was a module communicating on the serial port via a radio modem with the crossroad. The implemented protocol is called DIASER linked with a GPS receiver.

    Technical :
    - Linux
    - Shared memory, processes, threads, serial input/output
    - ARM optimization
    - GPS, Sirf2 chip
    - DIASER protocol
    - Source control : Subversion

  • Avisto - Software Engineer

    Vallauris 2005 - 2008 I am IT consultant working for different customers on Sophia Antipolis, Nice, France.

