Yahya MAWLAWI

DUBAI

Construction

  • HUDA LIGHTING - Projects Manager

    2014 - maintenant 1- Identify business opportunities
    2- Manage multiple projects, study, select and provide a technical proposal and optimized solution that meets with the client's requirements and budgets and work for the approval of technical submittals by the designated consultants, designers involved in the approvals.
    3- Negotiate and closes business deals and maintain extensive knowledge of current market conditions.
    4- Complete follow -up of the managed projects until closure of the managed projects on all levels; ensure that payments are made on time, technical and client's satisfaction.
    5- Work with the internal team increase sales opportunities and thereby maximize revenue for the company.
    6- Coordinate with the marketing team to find potential new customers, present to them, ultimately convert them into clients.
    7- Build key customer relationships

  • CAP FRANCE BAT - Assistant GM

    2011 - 2014 1- Réalisation des études technico-économiques et de rentabilité des projets.
    2- Etude, exécution et Management des projets de construction des bâtiments (tertiaire).
    3- ELECTRICAL PROCUREMENT et approvisionnement du matériel et Equipment électromécaniques.
    4- Etude et Installation des Postes de générations électrique comprenant des cellules de protection (MVSG), transformateurs, TGBT, ATS, MCC et tableaux de distribution.
    5- Installation, mise en service et control des Equipment d’éclairage des batiments et des scenes theatres.
    6- Design, Installation et programmation des éléments de control audiovisuel. (CRESTRON, PROJECTORS, MOTORIZED PROJECTION SCREENS, LCD/ PLASMA AND LED SCREENS, AUDITORIUMS AND CONFERENCE ROOMS)…

  • CAP FRANCE BAT - Ingenieur Electricien

    2010 - 2011 1- Etude et Installation des Postes de générations électrique comprenant des cellules de protection (MVSG), transformateurs, TGBT, ATS, MCC et tableaux de distribution.
    2- Installation, mise en service et control des Equipment d’éclairage.
    3- Fire Alarm, Access Control and CCTV system Shop Drawings
    3- Design, Installation et programmation des éléments de control audiovisuel. (CRESTRON, PROJECTORS, MOTORIZED PROJECTION SCREENS, LCD/ PLASMA AND LED SCREENS, AUDITORIUMS AND CONFERENCE ROOMS)…

    Projets:
    A- Princess Nora University
    1- Medical Center
    2- Research Lab

    B- National information center:
    Data Center

    C- King Abdullah Financial District Conference center

