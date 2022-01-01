Yahya MAWLAWI

2014 - maintenant1- Identify business opportunities
2- Manage multiple projects, study, select and provide a technical proposal and optimized solution that meets with the client's requirements and budgets and work for the approval of technical submittals by the designated consultants, designers involved in the approvals.
3- Negotiate and closes business deals and maintain extensive knowledge of current market conditions.
4- Complete follow -up of the managed projects until closure of the managed projects on all levels; ensure that payments are made on time, technical and client's satisfaction.
5- Work with the internal team increase sales opportunities and thereby maximize revenue for the company.
6- Coordinate with the marketing team to find potential new customers, present to them, ultimately convert them into clients.
7- Build key customer relationships
CAP FRANCE BAT
- Assistant GM
2011 - 20141- Réalisation des études technico-économiques et de rentabilité des projets.
2- Etude, exécution et Management des projets de construction des bâtiments (tertiaire).
3- ELECTRICAL PROCUREMENT et approvisionnement du matériel et Equipment électromécaniques.
4- Etude et Installation des Postes de générations électrique comprenant des cellules de protection (MVSG), transformateurs, TGBT, ATS, MCC et tableaux de distribution.
5- Installation, mise en service et control des Equipment d’éclairage des batiments et des scenes theatres.
6- Design, Installation et programmation des éléments de control audiovisuel. (CRESTRON, PROJECTORS, MOTORIZED PROJECTION SCREENS, LCD/ PLASMA AND LED SCREENS, AUDITORIUMS AND CONFERENCE ROOMS)…
CAP FRANCE BAT
- Ingenieur Electricien
2010 - 20111- Etude et Installation des Postes de générations électrique comprenant des cellules de protection (MVSG), transformateurs, TGBT, ATS, MCC et tableaux de distribution.
2- Installation, mise en service et control des Equipment d’éclairage.
3- Fire Alarm, Access Control and CCTV system Shop Drawings
3- Design, Installation et programmation des éléments de control audiovisuel. (CRESTRON, PROJECTORS, MOTORIZED PROJECTION SCREENS, LCD/ PLASMA AND LED SCREENS, AUDITORIUMS AND CONFERENCE ROOMS)…
Projets:
A- Princess Nora University
1- Medical Center
2- Research Lab
B- National information center:
Data Center
C- King Abdullah Financial District Conference center