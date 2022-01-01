Yamina ARBANE-POUMAROUX

Mes compétences :
Business Development
International relations
Advising
Market analysis
Food & Beverages
Textiles
Economic Development
Market research
International business
International trade
Entreprises
Scottish Development International
- Business Development Excecutive
2011 - maintenantEconomic Development, EMEA - B to B
Trade: Advising / support of Scottish companies for all international business development needs in the Food & Drink and Textiles industry sectors / Facilitate contacts between the different players of our network in Scotland and the different distribution channels.
Inward investment: Contributing to attract foreign companies from the Food & Drink and Textiles industry sectors to invest in Scotland
SERVICE FREE OF CHARGE FOR COMPANIES
Ville de Montreuil
- Socialisation and insertion of immigrants through the French language
2010 - 2011French teaching to unemployed immigrants in France
Scottish Development International
- Office Manager
2010 - maintenantPurchasing
Selection and relations with the suppliers
Finance / Reporting
Employee admin
Health and safety
Organisation of the office move, coordination between suppliers, supervision of the work and the different steps (Sept. 2011 - April 2012)
PHONE REGIE
- Receptionist - Trainer of hostesses / switchboard
Paris2006 - 2010
FRENCH TENNIS FEDERATION, Roland Garros Stadium
- Operator in the International Booking Office Department
2005 - 2005During the French open championship:
Receptionist at the invitation desk for the League and Club Presidents
Before the French open championship: Operator in the International Booking Office Department
IFAFE
- Socialisation and insertion of immigrants through the French language
2004 - 2011French teaching to unemployed immigrants in France