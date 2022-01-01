Menu

Yamina ARBANE-POUMAROUX

PARIS - NANTERRE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business Development
International relations
Advising
Market analysis
Food & Beverages
Textiles
Economic Development
Market research
International business
International trade

Entreprises

  • Scottish Development International - Business Development Excecutive

    2011 - maintenant Economic Development, EMEA - B to B

    Trade: Advising / support of Scottish companies for all international business development needs in the Food & Drink and Textiles industry sectors / Facilitate contacts between the different players of our network in Scotland and the different distribution channels.

    Inward investment: Contributing to attract foreign companies from the Food & Drink and Textiles industry sectors to invest in Scotland

    SERVICE FREE OF CHARGE FOR COMPANIES

  • Ville de Montreuil - Socialisation and insertion of immigrants through the French language

    2010 - 2011 French teaching to unemployed immigrants in France

  • Scottish Development International - Office Manager

    2010 - maintenant Purchasing
    Selection and relations with the suppliers
    Finance / Reporting
    Employee admin
    Health and safety
    Organisation of the office move, coordination between suppliers, supervision of the work and the different steps (Sept. 2011 - April 2012)

  • PHONE REGIE - Receptionist - Trainer of hostesses / switchboard

    Paris 2006 - 2010

  • FRENCH TENNIS FEDERATION, Roland Garros Stadium - Operator in the International Booking Office Department

    2005 - 2005 During the French open championship:
    Receptionist at the invitation desk for the League and Club Presidents
    Before the French open championship: Operator in the International Booking Office Department

  • IFAFE - Socialisation and insertion of immigrants through the French language

    2004 - 2011 French teaching to unemployed immigrants in France

  • SOGESSUR - Insurance agent (B to C)

    Rueil-Malmaison 2004 - 2004 selling, advising, management consulting

  • HEWLETT PACKARD store - Operator in the after sales service (B to B)

    2004 - 2004 Speaker in weekly conferences with the HP European participants regarding contentious customer orders

  • MONDIAL ASSISTANCE - Operator in the International Department Call Center for automobile and medical assistance

    PARIS 2002 - 2004

  • Orange Business Services - Client portfolio manager (B to B)

    Paris 2001 - 2002 Customer account management

  • Gap Inc. - Sales associate in Gapkids Department / New York, U.S.A

    2001 - 2001

  • CORIS ASSISTANCE Call Center - Operator specialized in automobile and medical international assistance

    2001 - 2001

  • ING DIRECT - Sale of saving accounts (B to C)

    Paris 2000 - 2001 Sale of saving accounts
    Client accounts management

Formations

