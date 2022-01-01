Yamina FASSOULI

-
Safety Integrated Solutions
- Manager
2014 - maintenant
-
PTT Exploration and Production
- HR and Admin Supervisor -
2013 - 2014
Responsible for managing the Human Resource Management activities, manpower planning & recruitment, performance appraisal, training program development and implementation, salary and benefits .
Supervise all administration and office services in asset.
Establish and develop HR and general administrative procedures.
Coordinate with local authorities, plan and maintain good working relations with key governmental agencies.
Ensure and maintain compliance to country regulations and laws with regards to labor laws and country legal compliance.
Direct and control all administration and office services to be conducted efficiently and in cost effective manner, including the operations and administration for all national staff, expatriates, and contractors.
Manage all activities related to office maintenance and office supplies.
Manage the company's pool cars, including renting and servicing requirements.
Maintain the employees database with Timesheets, leave plans, absences..etc.
Prepare the staff list on monthly basis and ensure that organization chart is up-to-date and approved by companies partners as per contract requirements.
Liaise with departmental managers and provide HR and Admin services interpretation and resolve problems related to HR procedures.
Liaise with external customers, partners and other oil and gas companies to exchange views on human resources services, trends and practices.
-
Baker Hughes
- Safety and Environmental Manager
LONS
2010 - 2011
Provide HSE leadership and technical expertise to company and sub contactor's personnel to continuously improve HSE.
Conducting Health and safety Inspections, Audits to ensure compliance with Company's HSEMS. Coordinating and attending HSE Meeting, Operational meeting, Top Management meeting and actively participating in decision making to improve safe working conditions / practices to achieve optimum safety standards.
Preparation and implementation of project specific HSE plans to ensure safe working practices and adequate emergency response. Establish and monitor an emergency rescue/response plan and periodic drills / training in case of an emergency.
Provide monthly report to the Top Management and report any short fall to the appropriate authority with proper justification and recommendations. Strict implementation of permits to Work system
Ensure all contractors working on site are in compliance and provide site HSE Orientation
Maintain accurate safety statistics of accidents, Incidents and near misses. Review and upgrade standards and procedure in the work environments focusing on continue improvements to eliminate and prevent injury or disease.
Effectively manage the interface with governmental regulatory agencies, external services and / or company HSE leaders as needed. -Identified and implemented improvements in facility HSE systems that may arise from audits and /or program reviews.
Carry out regular inspection on all vehicles and equipment, workshop, site locations, camp inspections, First aid box inspection, Fire extinguishers Inspection, PPE inspection, Lifting Tools & Equipment inspection, Store Inspection, Yard Inspection etc.
Involving in Management Walkthrough & HSE Walkthrough along with client representatives.
Advising the Management about the potential hazards, unsafe equipments, unsafe working conditions and will carry out any remedial actions required to protect from such hazard.
-
Baker Hughes
- Health and Safety and Environmental Manager
LONS
2009 - 2010
SONATRACH- Baker Hughes Integrated Project- Hassi Messaoud Algeria -
Manage the HSE plans of three drilling Rig sites in accordance to country regulations, and company policies.
Conducting Rig sites inspections and audits (planned and unplanned) from civil work until the demobilization and close outs of site decontamination.
Conducting various site inspections as per the Integrated Project bridging document: Drilling site opening, Platform and civil work inspections, Mast inspections, Rig acceptance and Pre Spud inspections, Rig Emergency SHUTDOWN tests and general function tests, Environmental inspections throughout drilling phases and after Rig move
Developing, conducting and monitoring crisis management plan, Emergency response plans ( Fire, Medical ERP).
Generate End Of Well HSE reports and scorecards.
Issue HSE Alerts, best practice and share with other SONATRACH Integrated service companies and local HSE community.
Develop and conduct HSE training on weekly basis for Rig site employees, and project management.
Conduct weekly HSE training and implement a reward and recognition program to encourage and achieve the INCIDENT FREE drilling.
-
Halliburton
- Health and Safety Executive HSE and Operational Excellence Manager
Puteaux
2008 - 2009
HSE & OE at Halliburton Energy Services - Hassi Messaoud-
Managed Team of 12 HSE & OE professionals on site and on remote locations
Managed four work sites Hassi Messaoud, Adrar, TFT and Algiers.
Managed a Departmental budget of $80K monthly and plan the yearly forecast and financial analysis.
Developing and implementing HSE & OE policies and procedure in accordance to company and regulatory requirements.
Coordinates the delivery of HSE & OE services to operation's and support groups ensuring a good business acquisition and execution.
Interface with local regulatory administrations, clients and subcontractors.
Senior Performance Advancement Coordinator at Halliburton Energy Services
-
Halliburton Completion Tools
- Snr Perfromance Advancement Coord.
2005 - 2008
Implementing quality programs, lead process improvements by installing, redesigning and reengineering systems in operations.
Assists, coordinates and provides information quality improvement processes.
Work closely with management to create short and long term departmental objectives in accordance with company's business plan and targets (QHSE Plan, financial forecast, talent acquisition and competencies development, material and assets acquirement).
Oversee HSE and quality programs to address shortfalls presented by customer, employees and management.
Investigate and analyze HSE and service quality incidents, implement and Maintain tracking database up-to-date till final closure of corrective and improvement actions.
-
Halliburton
- QA/QC Coordinator
Puteaux
2002 - 2005
* Focal point in the Halliburton Management System (HMS) Implementation for all services and support services.
* Developing the HMS process maps for Algeria operations.
* Conduct the HMS Audits and ensure closure of open actions.
* Train the Management and employees in the HMS processes and documents.
* Lead the the North Africa HMS Assessors training as lead trainer.
-
Halliburton
- Well Design Planner
Puteaux
2001 - 2002
Working closely with drilling manager to design Vertical and Horizontal well, selection of directional motors, MWD parameters and tools, drilling bits, Mud characteristics...etc
Preparation and maintenance of Directional Driller's Field laptops and installing the required programs, uploading well design, technical data for each and every well.
Monitor daily drilling performance and work closely with field directional driller and drilling team to enhance performance.
Monitor the daily drilling from rigs and create end of well drilling reports for each drilling sites.
-
Nabors Drilling
- Senior Administrative Assistant
2000 - 2001
Working closely with country manager to complete company opening legal paperwork, sites openings, compiling and completing six drilling Rigs importation phase from Dubai to Hassi Messaoud.
Workforce selection and hiring at Hassi Messaoud base opening coordinates civil work and camp installation.
Creating asset tracking and transfer database for six drilling rigs and spare parts.
Responsible for visa, travel and hotel booking for expatriate workforce.
-
BP
- Administrative Assistant
Cergy
1999 - 2000
-
Halliburton
- Operations Assistant
Puteaux
1999 - 1999
-
Kellog Inc
- Offshore Buyer
1999 - 1999
-
LIPASCO
- Sales Representative
1995 - 1999
-
Anadarko Algeria Corporation
- Admin Assistant
1994 - 1995