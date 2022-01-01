Menu

Yan LEPAUL

Marcq-en-Barœul

  • Kiloutou - Responsable d'agence

    Marcq-en-Barœul 2008 - maintenant

  • Decathlon - Responsable univers

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2007 - 2007

  • Gencell - Technicien r&d

    2002 - 2004

  • Biomatech - Technicien de laboratoire

    2000 - 2002

Formations

  • IUT De ClermontFerrand

    Aubiere 1997 - 1999 dut bio option abb

  • Lycée Jean Moulin (Albertville)

    Albertville 1996 - 1997 bac série scientifique option biologie

