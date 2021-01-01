Menu

Yan PHILIPPE

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
JavaScript
Mac OSX Server
Swift
MySQL
JQuery
Python
Linux
Android applications development
Microsoft Windows
PHP
Adobe Photoshop
Mac OS X
Java
Linux administration
Database administration
Adobe Illustrator
Ajax
Node.js

Entreprises

  • Collab - CTO & Co-founder

    2015 - maintenant As a CTO, I' am managing a team of iOS developers and using my knowledge to
    write backend micro services.
    - Designed and built an algorithm
    - Designed and built a micro-service that censors messages
    - Designed and built a micro-service that flag images containing nudity
    - Designed and built a realtime and highly scalable algorithm shaped search engine
    - Designed and built an micro-service that send SMS
    - Schemed the Hybrid cloud architecture
    - Managing Linux Bare-metal and VPS servers
    - Contributed to the User Experience (UX) R&D

  • BS&Logistics - Consultant / Web-developpeur

    2014 - 2014 At a daily basis, Yan had to work on a company project (intranet) that generate PDF receipt for customs following the IATA rules. He had to first, scheme the intranet foundations and architecture and then develop it following sharp specifications.

    - App architecting
    - Database creation
    - Backend development written in PHP and Python
    - Frontend development written in HTML and Javascript
    - Comprehensive database creation and management
    - Setting up a Mac OSX server specially for the intranet.

    http://dgdform.com/ or http://dgdform.fr/

  • Choukroute - CEO & Founder

    2013 - 2014

Formations

  • Academy Of Art University (San Francisco)

    San Francisco 2009 - 2011 Webdesign & New Media

Réseau