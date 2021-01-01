Yan PHILIPPE

Mes compétences :
JavaScript
Mac OSX Server
Swift
MySQL
JQuery
Python
Linux
Android applications development
Microsoft Windows
PHP
Adobe Photoshop
Mac OS X
Java
Linux administration
Database administration
Adobe Illustrator
Ajax
Node.js
Entreprises
Collab
- CTO & Co-founder
2015 - maintenantAs a CTO, I' am managing a team of iOS developers and using my knowledge to
write backend micro services.
- Designed and built an algorithm
- Designed and built a micro-service that censors messages
- Designed and built a micro-service that flag images containing nudity
- Designed and built a realtime and highly scalable algorithm shaped search engine
- Designed and built an micro-service that send SMS
- Schemed the Hybrid cloud architecture
- Managing Linux Bare-metal and VPS servers
- Contributed to the User Experience (UX) R&D
BS&Logistics
- Consultant / Web-developpeur
2014 - 2014At a daily basis, Yan had to work on a company project (intranet) that generate PDF receipt for customs following the IATA rules. He had to first, scheme the intranet foundations and architecture and then develop it following sharp specifications.
- App architecting
- Database creation
- Backend development written in PHP and Python
- Frontend development written in HTML and Javascript
- Comprehensive database creation and management
- Setting up a Mac OSX server specially for the intranet.