Yana HIRSINGER (TARASOVA)

Chambéry

Passioned by web and tech, I work in customer success and relations in digital & SaaS business. I consult in digital transformation & omni channel communication on a local level.

With a versatile cross-fonction experience in sales, marketing, finance and entrepreneurship track, I'm open to new connections.

Mes compétences :
International marketing
Sales development
Optimization of process
Project Leader
Web
Stratégie digitale
Planning digital
Webmarketing

Entreprises

  • Leadformance - Responsable grands comptes

    Chambéry 2017 - maintenant Garant du backlog de € 1,5 M
    Développement d'un portefeuille des Grands Comptes (L'Oréal, LVMH, Orange, SFR, etc.), fidélisation et établissement d'une relation de confiance
    Accompagnement des clients dans leur transformation digitale et leur stratégie omni-channel
    Résolution des problématiques rencontrées par les clients pour maintenir la confiance dans le produit
    Assurer de lien de communication entre les clients clés et les équipes internes

  • Enerdata - Digital Marketing & Account Executive

    Londres 2016 - 2017 Business Development (information services and online solutions)
    Marketing Campaigns
    Marketing management
    Market watch

  • Enerdata - Chargée de marketing

    Londres 2013 - 2016

  • Korona Auro - Purchasing manager

    2012 - 2012 Duties: working with European, Indian and Chinese suppliers, managing product group (inventory management, forecasting, price and conditions negotiations, ordering and transporting).
    Achievements: negotiated better prices (-15%), found new supplier

  • Gazprom - Intern

    2011 - 2011 Duties: mass recruitment project: recruiting process, work with databases
    Achievements: filled in several mid-senior positions in marketing and logistics, enlarged database

  • Unilever - Summer intern

    Rueil-Malmaison 2011 - 2011 Duties: individual project on optimization of department processes (weakness analysis, idea selection, data collection and analysis, presentation, approval, started project implementation)
    Achievements: significant cost reduction, accepted a new and improved HR practice

Formations

  • Grenoble Ecole De Management MIB

    Grenoble 2012 - 2014 - GPA: 17/20 (85%)
    - Marketing management - 19/20
    - International marketing - 19.6/20
    - Class representative, member of Student Advisory Council
    Active participant of SIFE (Enactus): social entrepreneurial project

  • HSG University Of St. Gallen Switzerland (St.Gallen)

    St.Gallen 2011 - 2011 International exchange program

    Business administration - - GPA: 4,8/6 (80%)

  • Graduate School Of Management St. Petersburg State University (Saint Petersbourg)

    Saint Petersbourg 2008 - 2012 Bachelor in International and strategic management - - GPA: 4,4/5 (88%)
    - Grant receiver (for study in Switzerland)
    - Final management project “Developing penetration strategy for company SPLAT to Europe” with distinction

