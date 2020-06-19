Yana HIRSINGER (TARASOVA)

Passioned by web and tech, I work in customer success and relations in digital & SaaS business. I consult in digital transformation & omni channel communication on a local level.



With a versatile cross-fonction experience in sales, marketing, finance and entrepreneurship track, I'm open to new connections.



Mes compétences :

International marketing

Sales development

Optimization of process

Project Leader

Web

Stratégie digitale

Planning digital

Webmarketing