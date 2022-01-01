Yann BACCON

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
JANUARY 2016: Looking for a new challenge in Credit & Risk Management, Senior Management of Financial Services.
A quick synopsis of my career :
- Following 4 years as Managing Director of the Singapore subsidiary for this group, covering the APAC region (excl India), I am currently based in Paris in charge of a Dpt specifically handling BPO services and portfolio management & risk management for institutional clients.
- I have strong analytical and presentation skills, having worked on a number of high level cases for the largest retail group in the world, the 2nd largest Trade Credit Insurer worldwide and currently for a fast growing international group within the Risk Management business.
- I have an MBA degree with a concentration in Finance and have a strong business background with over 9 years of work experience in Credit Insurance and Risk Management, Management and Business Development in APAC & Europe.
Mes compétences :
Finance
International
Management
MBA
Risk management