Yann BACCON

PARIS

JANUARY 2016: Looking for a new challenge in Credit & Risk Management, Senior Management of Financial Services.

A quick synopsis of my career :

- Following 4 years as Managing Director of the Singapore subsidiary for this group, covering the APAC region (excl India), I am currently based in Paris in charge of a Dpt specifically handling BPO services and portfolio management & risk management for institutional clients.

- I have strong analytical and presentation skills, having worked on a number of high level cases for the largest retail group in the world, the 2nd largest Trade Credit Insurer worldwide and currently for a fast growing international group within the Risk Management business.

- I have an MBA degree with a concentration in Finance and have a strong business background with over 9 years of work experience in Credit Insurance and Risk Management, Management and Business Development in APAC & Europe.

  • Tinubu Square - Senior Risk Underwriting Manager

    2014 - maintenant

  • Tinubu Square Singapore - Director for Asia Region

    2011 - 2014 - International sales development for our IT (portals, platforms) & Business (Risk Management and Risk Analysis) Services: Singapore, China, Malaysia, Australia... with established track record. Target = "Corporates" i.e major exporting groups with large portfolios of clients and looking to start or enhance Credit Risk management + "Institutions" i.e Insurers, banks, factors.
    - Key Account Management: Corporate clients in various industries (Steel, Dredging, Oil&Gas...), Institutional Clients (Major insurers, brokers, banks... across the entire APAC region)
    - Trade Credit Risk Management: Development of a Risk Underwriting capacity across APAC, with source selection, recruiting and training of Risk Underwriters, monitoring and validation of main exposures...
    - Reporting, closing, administrative tasks...

  • TINUBU SQUARE - Risk Manager

    2010 - 2011 Tinubu Square designs and manages innovative solutions for credit risk management, credit insurance and receivables financing intended for companies and Multi-National Groups.

    TINUBU SQUARE / Risk Manager - Since January 2010:
    • Managing a 4 underwriters team. Specifically in charge of complex products and policies: "Excess" and "Top Up" and related monitoring, buyer visits...
    • Focus on "Risk Mapping" et "Design and Implementation of Risk Frameworks". Interested in developing a consulting practice.
    • Various transversal tasks: Project Leader for in improved risk monitoring, Reporting...

  • TINUBU SQUARE - Transition Manager & Senior Analyst

    2009 - 2010 Manager de Transition & Senior Analyst : Sous l autorité directe du directeur des engagements, gestion de la forte croissance d un desk arbitrage qui compte aujourd?hui environ 15 personnes.

    Management :
    - Réorganisation structurelle avec redéfinition des fonctions des arbitres, des circuits et modes de décisions, élaboration des process autour des nouveaux produits
    - Mise en place d une démarche qualité : standardisation, centralisation et reporting sur les volumes arbitrés, le portfolio monitoring, les visites buyers

    Senior Analyst :
    - Délégation individuelle de 2m, 4m en monitoring.
    - Arbitrage direct et revue des drafts des arbitres.

  • Atradius - Analyste Financier

    Levallois-Perret 2006 - 2009 Atradius est aujourd'hui le n°2 mondial de l'assurance crédit.

    Spécialisé dans le domaine BTP/Matx de construction, sur lequel je devéloppe une expertise, je réponds aux demandes de couvertures de nos assurés après avoir procédé à une analyse financière du "Buyer".
    Je suis plus spécifiquement interessé par les opérations de type LBO et les réorganisations au sein de ce secteur et en assure un suivi particulier.
    Je suis également en charge de la présentation en comité de crédit de dossiers plus complexes pour des sociétés sur lesquelles nos engagements peuvent atteindre plusieurs centaines de millions d'euros. Pour ces dossiers, une analyse financière poussée et une réelle force de conviction ainsi que de sérieuses qualités en terme de présentation publique sont requises

  • TLT Toulouse Télévision - Contrôleur de Gestion

    2003 - 2004 Emploi : Juin 2003 à Juin 2004, TLT Toulouse Télévision (Césure).
    1 ère chaîne de télévision locale en France avec 35 CDI/10 à 15 Intermittents, 1 million de téléspectateurs par semaine et un budget de 3 millions d’euros.
    Au sein de la direction générale de cette filiale du groupe Lagardère :
    Associé à l’élaboration de la stratégie de la société et à la prise de décision en terme de choix technologiques. TLT est devenue la première chaîne locale 100 % numérique d’Europe. Larges connaissances du milieu audiovisuel et des technologies associées.
    Sous l’autorité du DGD, en charge du retour à la profitabilité via l’abaissement des coûts de fonctionnements et la renégociation de contrats.
    Egalement en charge du reporting mensuel, de l’analyse des écarts et de la clôture des comptes 2003.
    Autres : négociation salariale avec les syndicats de journalistes et d’intermittents, dossiers juridiques, TVA…
    Références disponibles auprès de Mr Hervé Schlosser, PDG, au 05 62 30 30 38 et hschlosser@teletoulouse.fr

