Yann BALLAN

Since 2012 at Alstom ITSSC, I am managing IT projects at Web/BI department, for all the sectors of the company (Power, Grid, Transport, Renewable).



Since June 2016, following the acquisition of Alstom Power sector by GE, I am managing at GE the portfolio of separation projects with Alstom: 200 projects of Infrastructure, Application separation and Site migration, by controlling the costs and managing the major gate changes for the projects.



Before Alstom, I was managing projects for major account customers (Orange, SFR, AXA, Lyonnaise des eaux, Europcar) as project manager or PMO at Capgemini in 2000 and Alten in 2008.