Yann BARGAIN

Loudéac

En résumé

Je suis en charge de l administration d un parc de serveurs repartis sur 4 sites principaux. Je finalise actuellement la virtualisation du parc.

en parallele je m occupe en partenariat avec notre prestataire telecom du bon fonctionnement de notre reseau.

Je me charge de la messagerie, et sa diffusion sur les telephone mobile.

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Backup Exec
Lotus
SQL
Microsoft Windows
VMware
Domino
Lotus Notes/Domino
IBM AS400 Hardware
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft SQL Server
Linux
Citrix Metaframe
Wi-Fi
Visual Basic
TCP/IP
Symantec Ghost
Seven
Secure Socket Layer
Python Programming
PowerShell
Personal Home Page
PABX
Oracle Groupware
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Office
Lotus 1-2-3
Linux Red Hat
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
IPSec
HTML
Domain Name Server Protocol
Client Access Express
Active Directory 2003
AD

Entreprises

  • Cofilmo - Administrateur de Flux

    Loudéac 2017 - maintenant

  • GIE Informatique Groupe d'aucy - Référent Technique

    Theix 2015 - 2016 Administrateur Système
    Administration et déploiement de l'environnement de recettes (100 VMs et 10 AS400)
    Réalisation et suivi d indicateurs VmWare
    Réalisation de scripts powershells
    Référent Technique
    Pilotage de projet restreint
    Conseil technique sur l infrastructure informatique lors des projets groupe
    Rédaction de livrable

  • EURALIS - Responsable Application

    LESCAR 2014 - 2015 Administration fonctionnelle de l ERP VIF 5.7
    Adaptation des flux informatique aux flux produit
    Recette de monté de version

  • Move4Ideas - Administrateur

    France 2013 - 2014 Administrateur IBM (ICS)
    Expert Domino pour Orange
    Prestations autour d'IBM Domino
    Administration
    Développement
    Prestations IBM Connections 4.0 et 4.5

  • Move4ideas - Administrateur ICS

    France 2013 - 2014

  • Azenn - Administrateur Systeme

    MONTAUBAN DE BRETAGNE 2005 - 2013 Virtualisation et consolidation de l architecture serveur
    Mise en oeuvre de Vsphere
    Migration AD 2008

    Administration et evolution de la messagerie

  • Distribution Spécialisée - Administrateur réseau

    1998 - 2013 * Administration des 40 serveurs Windows 2000, 2003 et 2008, Linux Redhat (Installation, mise en œuvre et administration quotidienne des serveurs locaux et distants) ;
    * Evolution de l'infrastructure réseau, Virtualisation, Migration AD, stratégie de sauvegarde, PRA ;
    * Administration PABX, Administration Domino, Administration BES ;
    * Assistance utilisateurs ;
    * Gestion des comptes utilisateurs (Windows, Lotus et AS400) ;
    * Gestion du parc informatique (Installation, maintenance, commande...) ;
    * Gestion de la sécurité (Firewall, VPN, Antivirus, Antispam)
    Administration Citrix MetaFrame
    * Administration AS400 :
    * Configuration TCPIP ( Routage, DNS...)
    * Déblocages des outq
    * Gestion des comptes utilisateur ;

  • PBM - Administrateur Technique

    Pont-Audemer 1998 - 2004

Formations

Réseau