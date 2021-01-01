Yann BARGAIN

Je suis en charge de l administration d un parc de serveurs repartis sur 4 sites principaux. Je finalise actuellement la virtualisation du parc.



en parallele je m occupe en partenariat avec notre prestataire telecom du bon fonctionnement de notre reseau.



Je me charge de la messagerie, et sa diffusion sur les telephone mobile.



Mes compétences :

Informatique

Backup Exec

Lotus

SQL

Microsoft Windows

VMware

Domino

Lotus Notes/Domino

IBM AS400 Hardware

Microsoft Windows 2003 Server

Microsoft SQL Server

Linux

Citrix Metaframe

Wi-Fi

Visual Basic

TCP/IP

Symantec Ghost

Seven

Secure Socket Layer

Python Programming

PowerShell

Personal Home Page

PABX

Oracle Groupware

Microsoft Windows XP

Microsoft Windows 2008 Server

Microsoft Windows 2000 Server

Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional

Microsoft Office

Lotus 1-2-3

Linux Red Hat

LAN/WAN > WAN

LAN/WAN > LAN

IPSec

HTML

Domain Name Server Protocol

Client Access Express

Active Directory 2003

AD