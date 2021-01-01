Yann BARGAIN

Je suis en charge de l administration d un parc de serveurs repartis sur 4 sites principaux. Je finalise actuellement la virtualisation du parc.
en parallele je m occupe en partenariat avec notre prestataire telecom du bon fonctionnement de notre reseau.
Je me charge de la messagerie, et sa diffusion sur les telephone mobile.
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Backup Exec
Lotus
SQL
Microsoft Windows
VMware
Domino
Lotus Notes/Domino
IBM AS400 Hardware
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft SQL Server
Linux
Citrix Metaframe
Wi-Fi
Visual Basic
TCP/IP
Symantec Ghost
Seven
Secure Socket Layer
Python Programming
PowerShell
Personal Home Page
PABX
Oracle Groupware
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Office
Lotus 1-2-3
Linux Red Hat
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
IPSec
HTML
Domain Name Server Protocol
Client Access Express
Active Directory 2003
AD