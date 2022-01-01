Yann Battard is the co-founder & global COO @Mediabong.



Mediabong is an ad tech video startup disrupting the media buying market by offering a unique full stack platform, based on users attention guarantees. Mediabong's vision is to open a new chapter of digital video advertising with its attention planning solution, helping brands, agencies and publishers to improve their ROI and to respect as well the end user's experience. Sustainable advertising matters !



Yann has a strong digital background (nearly years) steeped in marketing, media, innovation and management expertise.

Prior to founding Mediabong, Yann managed the digital activities of NRJ group (radio/tv European group, 6 media brands) where he positioned NRJ among the top ranked social and mobile brands and boomed the audience. He previously held C-level digital marketing and business positions @e-TF1, developed the TF1 group e-marketing expertise, and contributed to key digital projects strategy and launching. Yann started his career in marketing research and digital consultancy among Kantar (TNSofres) and Orange (Expertel Consulting).



Yann is also a regular speaker in digital and advertising conferences, teacher in business schools & masters on digital, media, advertising and marketing topics.



Mes compétences :

Business

Conseil

Études marketing

Fidélisation

Internet

Management

Marketing

Marketing internet

Média

Media planning

Microsoft CRM

Mobile

Online Media

Planning

Publicité

réseaux sociaux

ROI

SEM

Seo

SEO SEM

Stratégie

Stratégie internet