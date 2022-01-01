Menu

Yann BATTARD

PARIS

Yann Battard is the co-founder & global COO @Mediabong.

Mediabong is an ad tech video startup disrupting the media buying market by offering a unique full stack platform, based on users attention guarantees. Mediabong's vision is to open a new chapter of digital video advertising with its attention planning solution, helping brands, agencies and publishers to improve their ROI and to respect as well the end user's experience. Sustainable advertising matters !

Yann has a strong digital background (nearly years) steeped in marketing, media, innovation and management expertise.
Prior to founding Mediabong, Yann managed the digital activities of NRJ group (radio/tv European group, 6 media brands) where he positioned NRJ among the top ranked social and mobile brands and boomed the audience. He previously held C-level digital marketing and business positions @e-TF1, developed the TF1 group e-marketing expertise, and contributed to key digital projects strategy and launching. Yann started his career in marketing research and digital consultancy among Kantar (TNSofres) and Orange (Expertel Consulting).

Yann is also a regular speaker in digital and advertising conferences, teacher in business schools & masters on digital, media, advertising and marketing topics.

  • MEDIABONG - Co-fondateur & Directeur général

    2011 - maintenant Mediabong est une startup de l'ad tech, offrant aux marques, agences et éditeurs, une plate-forme de solutions publicitaires video innovantes, ainsiq qu'une place de marché de syndication de contenus vidéo.
    Mediabong répond à une attente forte des annonceurs dans leurs campagnes vidéo: garantir à 100% l'attention de l'audience, et offrir un reciblage efficace des internautes basé sur leur degré d'attention. Mediabong est la seule plate-forme qui ne facture les marques que lorsque l'attention de l'utilisateur a été prouvée.

    Mediabong opère ses solutions vidéo en Europe et en Amérique du Nord (sièges à Paris et New York). Pour en savoir plus,: www.mediabong.com

  • E-NRJ - Directeur e-NRJ et développement nouveaux médias

    2008 - 2011 - Direction générale de la filiale digitale du groupe NRJ, comptant 30 collaborateurs. Gestion du P&L associé.
    - Développement de l'offre digitale (radios et webradios, musique, news, TV et catch up TV, communautés, etc.) sur les différentes plate-formes (internet fixe, sites mobiles, apps iPhone / iPad / Android / Bada / Symbian, TV connectées, réseaux sociaux, etc.)
    - Redéploiement des systèmes de production (éditoriaux, marketing, technique) en mode low cost
    - Développement des lignes de business
    - Renforcement du leadership en audience (1er media français sur Facebook, 3eme site musique en France, etc.)

  • E-tf1 - Head of marketing

    BOULOGNE 1999 - 2007 Avec une dizaine de collaborateurs:
    Stratégie marketing du portail tf1.fr et de sites du groupe TF1
    Marketing opérationnel (recrutement, fidélisation, référencement, viral, etc)
    Marketing études (audience, mesure des performances)
    Programmation et animation du portail

  • Expertel Consulting (France Telecom) - Consultant, directeur de projets marketing

    1998 - 1999 Missions de conseil marketing en NTIC (lancement de Wanadoo Espagne, Portail Santé de France Telecom, mobiles, telephonie fixe, VoIP, etc). Encadrement de consultants.

  • TNS- Sofres - Directeur d'etudes

    Montrouge 1994 - 1998 Réalisation et ventes d'etudes quali et quanti en grande conso, medias, regies publicitaires et Semiometrie (études de tendances)

