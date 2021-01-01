Retail
Yann RAGUENES
Yann RAGUENES
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Externalisation
Logistique
Supply chain
Entreprises
XPO Logistics
- Project director
Lyon
2012 - maintenant
TGW group
- Project sales manager
2010 - 2012
Société de services à l'industrie
- Directeur Régional
2008 - 2010
Services à l'industrie (logistique, emballage, peinture, débit matières)
FIEGE
- European Project Manager
2006 - 2007
Geodis
- Key account manager
Levallois-Perret
2001 - 2006
Groupe Brand
- Directeur d'établissement Co Packing et Co Manufacturing
1999 - 2001
Presse, cosmétique
Formations
IUT De Troyes
Troyes
1993 - 1994
Réseau
Bruno CAMILLO
Farid SLATNI
Guillaume DORE
Julianne RAGUENES
Marine GSELL
Marjorie PONTILLE
Stanislas GIROUD
Vincent VACHER
Vincent CHRISTOPHE