Yann THOMAS

Fascinated by information systems with 14 years of experience in various prestigious companies (Amadeus, SFR, Reed Midem, EmailVision, Smartfocus and now the Amazing Availpro Company), I am accomplished in the implementation and administration of enterprise environments and internetworking systems.
I have a clear understanding and hands-on experience of complex Active Directory implementations, Virtual & Physical Infrastructure, Web technologies, networking, Datacenter...
I have worked across various sectors like ISP, B2B and media
I'm driven, feel responsible and love to learn...
Mes compétences :
BlueCoat
Checkpoint
Microsoft Windows Server
Networking
Linux
Stockage
Vmware
Storage Area Network