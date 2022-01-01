Yann THOMAS

Fascinated by information systems with 14 years of experience in various prestigious companies (Amadeus, SFR, Reed Midem, EmailVision, Smartfocus and now the Amazing Availpro Company), I am accomplished in the implementation and administration of enterprise environments and internetworking systems.



I have a clear understanding and hands-on experience of complex Active Directory implementations, Virtual & Physical Infrastructure, Web technologies, networking, Datacenter...



I have worked across various sectors like ISP, B2B and media



I'm driven, feel responsible and love to learn...



Mes compétences :

BlueCoat

Checkpoint

Microsoft Windows Server

Networking

Linux

Stockage

Vmware

Storage Area Network