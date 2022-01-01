Menu

Yann THOMAS

PARIS

En résumé

Fascinated by information systems with 14 years of experience in various prestigious companies (Amadeus, SFR, Reed Midem, EmailVision, Smartfocus and now the Amazing Availpro Company), I am accomplished in the implementation and administration of enterprise environments and internetworking systems.

I have a clear understanding and hands-on experience of complex Active Directory implementations, Virtual & Physical Infrastructure, Web technologies, networking, Datacenter...

I have worked across various sectors like ISP, B2B and media

I'm driven, feel responsible and love to learn...

Mes compétences :
BlueCoat
Checkpoint
Microsoft Windows Server
Networking
Linux
Stockage
Vmware
Storage Area Network

Entreprises

  • Jetmultimedia/NeufTelecom/LDCOM

    maintenant

  • Availpro - IT Architecture Manager

    2015 - maintenant In charge of the global Architecture between Datacenter, AWS & Azure :-) and managed the Internal IT Team.

  • SmartFocus - Network and Systems Engineer - ITIL Certified

    Clichy 2011 - 2015 Network and System Engineer for SmartFocus based in Paris
    I joined the team "Platform Hosting" (Level 3 Linux / Windows) on November 2011.

    One Word : High Availability Infrastructure
    SmartFocus data centers (London, Paris....) must have high availability and redundancy.

    Technologies : VMWare, Linux, Windows Server 2008, SAN, EVA, HP 3PAR, Big IP, Active Directory, MTA, CISCO, Zabbix, Cent OS, DeployIT etc etc.

  • REED MIDEM - Network and System Administrator

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2009 - 2011 NetWork and Systems Administrator for Reed Midem Company based in Paris

    My mission was to install, configure, and support an ReedMidem's local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), and Internet system or a segment of a network system.
    Maintain network hardware and software.
    Monitor network to ensure network availability to all system users and perform necessary maintenance to support network availability. May supervise other network support and client server specialists and plan, coordinate, and implement network security measures (via PRTG Network).

    Technology : VMWare, BES Server, Cisco, Exchange 2003, Active Directory, BlueCoat, DNS, ArcServe Backup, PRTG Monitoring...

    "Reed MIDEM is a subsidiary of Reed Exhibitions, the world’s leading exhibition and conference organiser with over 500 events held in 39 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific"

  • Jet Multimedia - SFR - Technical Support Analyst

    2006 - 2009 * Administration et exploitation des plateformes de production clientes Windows / Linux / Unix: Neuf Telecom, France Télévision, Canal Plus, Sporever, Priceminister …

    * Supervision et monitoring des infrastructures hébergées

    * Intervention sur les équipements réseaux et serveurs : détecter, évaluer et traiter les incidents de liés à la production (rupture de service, montées en charge des plateformes …)

    * Mise en place de procédures

    * Astreintes régulières

  • Amadeus IT Group - Technicien Migration télécom

    Sophia Antipolis 2001 - 2006 J'ai débuté ma carrière au sein de la société Amadeus France (Groupe Air France), en tant que technicien migration télécom.

    L'objectif de ce poste était de réaliser la migration de l'ensemble des agences de voyages (4000 agences sous ce GDS) vers le réseau IP Amadeus (Haut Débit).

Formations

Réseau