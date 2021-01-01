Yoann DA ROCHA

-
Reunion Gold
- Exploration Project Geologist
Autre | Cayenne
2018 - maintenant
-
Columbus Gold Corporation
- Exploration Geologist
Autre | Cayenne
2014 - 2018
Key responsibilities: Montagne d’Or project (French Guiana, Gold-rich VMS deposit)
• Experimented in exploration in Jungle (logistic, targeting,...)
• Planification of multiples campaign of exploration, resources definition, Geotechnical and geochimique prospection (Auger Drilling).
• Coordination and supervision of creation of pads of drilling and access in jungle and accidented field.
• Supervise and monitor diamond drilling and Reverse circulation drilling: geological and depth targets, maximise the recovery
• Geological logging of drilling cores and RC chips directly on the field.
• Delineation of samples for geochemical analysis (Fire Assay, ICP-MS) and lithological sampling.
• Maintenance of in-field geochemical QAQC procedures and protocol
• Dispatching of geochemical samples to laboratories and do the rehabilitation of the drilling site.
• Geological interpretation of drilling results, modelisation 2D/3D and correlation with others data on regional scale.
-
GEOTER - FUGRO
- Geologist
2013 - 2013
Key responsibilities:
• Work on the field: Diamond drilling.
• Core logging: lithological and structural survey, measurement of sedimentological and structural features.
• Sampling: specific conditioning for geological, geomechanical, and geochemical samples, labeling, implementation into databases.
• Deliverable: composite WellCAD logs, statistical analysis of fractures, interpretation of borehole data and imagery.
• Synthesis and 2D-3D modeling: sedimentary correlations, integration of field data, integration into local and regional framework.
-
Toro Energy Limited
- Junior Exploration Geologist
2013 - 2013
Toro Energy Limited is an Australian uranium company with a highly prospective project development and exploration portfolio.The company has approval to develop Western Australia’s first uranium mine, and significant and strategic exploration tenements in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Namibia, Africa.
Key responsibilities: Wiluna's project (WA, Calcrete-hosted uranium deposits)
• Supervise and monitor Sonic drilling and Air Core drilling: geological and depth targets, maximise the recovery
• Geological logging of Sonic drill cores (60 holes) and Air core chips (375 holes) directly on the field.
• Checking drill cores and chips for ore with scintillometer before sampling
• Delineation of samples for geochemical analysis.
• Sampling sonic core and air core chips for geochemical analysis
• Maintenance of in-field geochemical QAQC procedures and protocol
• Aid in the dispatch of geochemical samples to laboratories and to do the rehabilitation of the drilling site.
• Geological interpretation of drilling results ‘on the ground’
-
GEOTER - FUGRO
- Geologist
2011 - 2012
GEOTER is a small company recently acquired by FUGRO, with an experience of more than fifteen years, both in France and oversea. The group develops their activities in the domains of geology, seismology, geotechnics, G.I.S. and databases.
Key responsibilities:
• Work on the field: Diamond drilling.
• Core logging: lithological and structural survey, measurement of sedimentological and structural features.
• Sampling: specific conditioning for geological, geomechanical, and geochemical samples, labeling, implementation into databases.
• Deliverable: composite WellCAD logs, statistical analysis of fractures, interpretation of borehole data and imagery.
• Synthesis and 2D-3D modeling: sedimentary correlations, integration of field data, integration into local and regional framework.
-
Laboratoire G2R UMR 7566 CNRS/Université de Lorraine
- Sedimentologist/Researcher-trainee
2011 - 2011
Study of crinoidal limestone deposits in eastern Paris Basin: sequential involvement (Middle Oxfordian)
Key responsibilities:
• Work on the Field in many different quarries
• Characterization of deposits in terms of sedimentary structure, stratonomy and petrography (sedimentology, structural, tectonic, sequence stratigraphy)
• Using Optical Microscope, petrographic point-count analysis and Cathodoluminescence
• Using GPR and 3D modeling with the software Gocad
• Elaboration of a new sedimentary and stratigraphic model of deposits
-
Laboratoire G2R UMR 7566 CNRS/Université de Lorraine
- Intership (Master 1 Research training)
2010 - 2010
Basin and Petroleum System modeling of Franceville Basin (Oklo - Gabon). Study of the role of organic matter in the uranium ore deposits in Oklo.