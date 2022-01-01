Menu

Yohan PÉRINA

BARCELONE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • alphatrainer - Président

    2015 - maintenant

Formations

  • Toulouse Barcelona Business School - ESEC (Barcelone)

    Barcelone 2014 - 2015 Licence

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :