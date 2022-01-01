Yohan PRECY

-
Electricfil Automotive
- Customer Quality Manager
2011 - maintenant
-
Trigo Solutions
- Quality Application Supplier
Nanterre
2009 - 2011
Implementation & Monitoring of CS1/CS2 (Control Shipping level 1/2)
Communication Supplier/Customer
Quality Reporting
Workforce Management
Customers : Delphi / Alstom / Metaldyne / Valeo / Jtekt ...
-
Coved, Groupe SAUR
- Team Leader
Guyancourt
2009 - 2009
Gestion de planning, Gestion du Stock, Lissage des Flux logistique, Management.
-
Delphi Diesel Systems
- Metrologist Technician
2008 - 2008
Contrôle : Dimensionnel, 3D, Electrique, Hydraulique.
-
Sféric Stellite
- Quality Animator
2007 - 2008
Implementation & Monitoring of continous improvement methods (5S, Kaizen)