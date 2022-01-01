Mes compétences :
Power point
Excel
Word et Web
Marketing
Translation
Catering
SAP
Luxury tourism
Sales Reports
Entreprises
Ministère de l’Intérieur
- Agent contractuel
2014 - maintenantTraduction et analyse de supports en mandarin et anglais vers le français
Veille informationnelle sur le secteur du nucleaire
En charge des relations avec les entreprises nationales du secteur nucleaire
Formateur technique, conseils en interculturel
Amélioration du Communication flow entre les différentes administrations
BASF-Shanghai Coatings
- Customer Service Executive
2012 - 2013Nissan-Honda Account Manager Assistant:
-updated sales reports, sales forecasts and price quotations
-followed the billing system
Coordinator for New Products:
-in chagre of communication flow between the different actors involved in the project
-calculations related to the costs and margin
Follow-up and coordination of the Chang An-PSA Shenzhen project:
-Communication flow management
-Interface between the company and its delegated team on customer site
-Handling contract-related administrative procedures
-Drawing up the Customer Relationship
-Following-up the project on both local and international basis
Working languages: Mandarine in oral communication, English in written communication, occasional use of French
Sunrise Travel-China International Travel Services
- Sales and Marketing Assistant
2011 - 2011-Updated and conducted website renovation project
-Prepared the Asian Luxury Tourism Market 2011
-Prospected and negotiated with new suppliers
-Improved company’s awareness, in charge of clients follow-up
Website : www.sunrisetravel.com.cn
University of Nantes
- Tutor
2010 - 2010-Provided organizational help to younger students,
-Provided Chinese, English and Marketing support lessons.
Hôtel***Les Jardins de l'Atlantique, Groupe Vacances Bleues
- Catering Agent
2008 - 2011-Twice restaurant’s best wine salesman : 5000 € in July and August 2010, 2011
-Met hospitality quality goals (efficiency, organization and professional service)