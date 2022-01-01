Menu

Yohan REY

SHANGHAI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Power point
Excel
Word et Web
Marketing
Translation
Catering
SAP
Luxury tourism
Sales Reports

Entreprises

  • Ministère de l’Intérieur - Agent contractuel

    2014 - maintenant Traduction et analyse de supports en mandarin et anglais vers le français
    Veille informationnelle sur le secteur du nucleaire
    En charge des relations avec les entreprises nationales du secteur nucleaire
    Formateur technique, conseils en interculturel
    Amélioration du Communication flow entre les différentes administrations

  • BASF-Shanghai Coatings - Customer Service Executive

    2012 - 2013 Nissan-Honda Account Manager Assistant:
    -updated sales reports, sales forecasts and price quotations
    -followed the billing system

    Coordinator for New Products:
    -in chagre of communication flow between the different actors involved in the project
    -calculations related to the costs and margin

    Follow-up and coordination of the Chang An-PSA Shenzhen project:

    -Communication flow management
    -Interface between the company and its delegated team on customer site
    -Handling contract-related administrative procedures
    -Drawing up the Customer Relationship
    -Following-up the project on both local and international basis

    Working languages: Mandarine in oral communication, English in written communication, occasional use of French

  • Sunrise Travel-China International Travel Services - Sales and Marketing Assistant

    2011 - 2011 -Updated and conducted website renovation project
    -Prepared the Asian Luxury Tourism Market 2011
    -Prospected and negotiated with new suppliers
    -Improved company’s awareness, in charge of clients follow-up

    Website : www.sunrisetravel.com.cn

  • University of Nantes - Tutor

    2010 - 2010 -Provided organizational help to younger students,
    -Provided Chinese, English and Marketing support lessons.

  • Hôtel***Les Jardins de l'Atlantique, Groupe Vacances Bleues - Catering Agent

    2008 - 2011 -Twice restaurant’s best wine salesman : 5000 € in July and August 2010, 2011
    -Met hospitality quality goals (efficiency, organization and professional service)

    Website : http://www.jardins-atlantique.com/index.html

