Menu

Yohann GUILLORY

Lorient

En résumé

Responsable d'atelier
Ingénieur soudeur

Entreprises

  • Le Beon Manufacturing - Responsable Pôle Métallurgie

    Lorient 2017 - maintenant Responsable Laboratoire métallurgie COFRAC
    Responsable Atelier de Traitement Thermique et Soudage

  • Le Beon Manufacturing - Responsable Fabrication

    Lorient 2017 - 2017

  • LE BEON MANUFACTURING - Responsable Soudage

    Lorient 2015 - 2017

  • BOA-FS - Coordinateur soudage

    EPAUX BEZU 2007 - 2014

  • Saipem - Coordinateur soudage

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2005 - 2007

  • Saipem - VIE

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2004 - 2005

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :