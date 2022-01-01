Retail
Yohann GUILLORY
Yohann GUILLORY
Lorient
En résumé
Responsable d'atelier
Ingénieur soudeur
Entreprises
Le Beon Manufacturing
- Responsable Pôle Métallurgie
Lorient
2017 - maintenant
Responsable Laboratoire métallurgie COFRAC
Responsable Atelier de Traitement Thermique et Soudage
Le Beon Manufacturing
- Responsable Fabrication
Lorient
2017 - 2017
LE BEON MANUFACTURING
- Responsable Soudage
Lorient
2015 - 2017
BOA-FS
- Coordinateur soudage
EPAUX BEZU
2007 - 2014
Saipem
- Coordinateur soudage
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2005 - 2007
Saipem
- VIE
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2004 - 2005
Formations
Institut De Soudure (Villepinte)
Villepinte
2010 - 2011
IWE
Ecole Polytechnique Polytech'Nantes
Nantes
2001 - 2004
Ingénieur matériaux, spécialité soudage
Université Rennes 1
Rennes
2000 - 2001
DEUG Science de la matière, spécialité physique
Réseau
David LADROIT
François DESWARTE
Jacques NGUON
Olivier DUSAUSSOY
Olivier GEORGE
Pierre DAELMAN
Salima OULAD
Stéphane PERLAUT
