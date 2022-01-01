Retail
Yohann GUIMAS
Yohann GUIMAS
Saint-Aignan-Grandlieu
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Tibco
- Support TPV
Saint-Aignan-Grandlieu
1999 - maintenant
Préfecture de Police
- Policier auxiliere
Paris
1998 - 1999
Armée sous la police D'aubervillier (93)
BOULAGER
- Technicien brun
1998 - 1998
Shell
- Pompiste
Paris
1997 - 1998
Formations
Institution Libre De Combrée
Combree
1992 - 1997
Collège Saint Anne
Varades
1987 - 1992
Ecole Saint-Martin
Belligne
1981 - 1987
Réseau
Georges BASSIL
Guillaume BOUTEYRE
Jamal EZ ZRIOULI
Juste UN EMPLOI
Pascal BELNOUE
Pascal PAYS
Sumaya KABBARA EL AYOUBI
Vincent DOCEUL
