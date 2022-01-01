Menu

Yohann GUIMAS

Saint-Aignan-Grandlieu

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Tibco - Support TPV

    Saint-Aignan-Grandlieu 1999 - maintenant

  • Préfecture de Police - Policier auxiliere

    Paris 1998 - 1999 Armée sous la police D'aubervillier (93)

  • BOULAGER - Technicien brun

    1998 - 1998

  • Shell - Pompiste

    Paris 1997 - 1998

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :