Yohann HOUSSIN
Yohann HOUSSIN
SAINT FLORENT LE VIEIL
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Accessibilité
Accessibilité PMR
PMR
DODE ANJOU
- Conducteur de travaux
2017 - maintenant
Maitrise d'oeuvre (Etude , gestion appel d'offre, chiffrage, planification, préparation de chantier, suivi de chantier, relation maitrise d'oeuvre et maitrise d'ouvrage)
aménagement d'agences bancaire
Sûr-Habitat
- Chargé de projet
2010 - 2016
Maitrise d'oeuvre (prospection, chiffrage, plan, vente, préparation de chantier, suivi de chantier, facturation)
aménagement de domicile pour personnes à mobilité réduite
Gravouille
- Technicien bureau d'études
2001 - 2010
plan de fabrication DAO et CFAO
planning de vente et de pose
préparation de chantier
cuisine et sdb
LEGTP Notre Dame - Centre Les Abeilles (Fontenay Le Comte)
Fontenay Le Comte
1999 - 2001
Bts productique bois
Lycée Notre Dame
Fontenay Le Comte
1996 - 1999
bac STI productique bois
