Yohann HOUSSIN

SAINT FLORENT LE VIEIL

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Accessibilité
Accessibilité PMR
PMR

Entreprises

  • DODE ANJOU - Conducteur de travaux

    2017 - maintenant Maitrise d'oeuvre (Etude , gestion appel d'offre, chiffrage, planification, préparation de chantier, suivi de chantier, relation maitrise d'oeuvre et maitrise d'ouvrage)
    aménagement d'agences bancaire

  • Sûr-Habitat - Chargé de projet

    2010 - 2016 Maitrise d'oeuvre (prospection, chiffrage, plan, vente, préparation de chantier, suivi de chantier, facturation)
    aménagement de domicile pour personnes à mobilité réduite

  • Gravouille - Technicien bureau d'études

    2001 - 2010 plan de fabrication DAO et CFAO
    planning de vente et de pose
    préparation de chantier
    cuisine et sdb

Formations

  • LEGTP Notre Dame - Centre Les Abeilles (Fontenay Le Comte)

    Fontenay Le Comte 1999 - 2001 Bts productique bois

  • Lycée Notre Dame

    Fontenay Le Comte 1996 - 1999 bac STI productique bois

