Yohann INVERNIZZI
Yohann INVERNIZZI
Villeneuve d'Ascq
En résumé
Entreprises
Decathlon France
- Responsable Rayon
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2011 - maintenant
Decathlon France
- Responsable Rayon Ecole
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2010 - 2011
Decathlon France
- Vendeur
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2010 - 2010
Formations
ECD (Besancon)
Besancon
2010 - 2011
ECD (Besancon)
Besancon
2008 - 2010
UFRSTAPS De BESANCON
Besancon
2004 - 2007
Licence Management du Sport
Marine GAUFFRE
Réseau NEGOVENTIS
Romain LABRE
Vincent BOURGEA
William VILMINOT
