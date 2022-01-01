Menu

Yohann KOUMA

Puteaux

Mes compétences :
Illustrator CS5
Graphiste
Indesign CS5
Photoshop CS5
Html/css
WebDesign
Flash CS4
After effect
Illustration
Print
Typographie
Web
Identité visuelle

Entreprises

  • Gras Savoye International - Designer graphique

    Puteaux 2015 - 2016

  • RELAYMARK - UI designer

    2014 - 2015 My responsibility was to produce high-quality user interfaces and visual designs from concept to execution for web and mobile devices in collaboration with Product manager, other experience designer and developper. On a daily basis i have to collect and consistently leverage design feedback and to push my creative limits and challenge established thinking.

  • Solocal Group - Graphiste

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - maintenant Création de formats publicitaires en Flash, et conception des annonces pour annuaire imprimé.

  • ViaAduc - Infographiste, spu00e9cialiste e-learning

    2010 - 2013

Formations

  • IP Formation (Paris)

    Paris 2014 - 2015

  • Campus Fonderie De L'Image

    Bagnolet 2013 - 2014 Bac+3

    - Analyser la commande
    - Concevoir un projet de communication
    - Réaliser un projet de design graphique
    - Conduire l’intégralité d’un projet professionnel

  • Campus Fonderie De L'Image

    Bagnolet 2011 - 2013 BTS Communication visuelle option graphisme édition publicité

    Ce BTS prépare à un métier de designers maîtrisant la stratégie de communication dans différents domaines.

    - Compréhension du problème
    - Questionner l’objet de la commande
    - Mettre en oeuvre le processus de fabrication
    - Convoquer et mettre en jeu ses ressources

  • Cifacom

    Montreuil 2009 - 2010 Prépa Art appliqués

  • Lycée Parc Des Loges

    Evry 2005 - 2008 baccalauréat STG communication et gestion des ressources humaines

