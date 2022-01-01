Retail
Yohann KTORZA
Yohann KTORZA
Москва
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SAFIM
- Responsable Commercial
Москва
2014 - maintenant
Gourmet Marketing - New York
- Consultant en entreprise
2013 - 2015
SAFIM
- Commercial
Москва
2007 - 2010
Formations
KEDGE Business School (Ex Euromed Management)
Marseille
2012 - 2013
University Of Vaasa
Vaasa
2010 - 2011
International Business
International Management ;
Comparative Public Policy and Administration;
Cross-Cultural Management ;
International Purchasing ;
Managerial Decisions;
EUROMED MANAGEMENT
Marseille
2009 - 2012
Bachelor in International Business
Lycée ORT Leon Bramson
Marseille
2007 - 2009
Négociation Relation Client
Réseau
Céline BORTOLOTTI
Chloé AUBINAUD
Elena TORELLO VIERA
Fabienne FIAUD
Georgette DESBROSSES
Isabelle RAOUL
Kevin COULON
Solène VINET
Sophie MARSEILLE CHANOT
Ziad GUEZGUEZ
