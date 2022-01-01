Menu

Yohann METRAL

Paris

Experienced IT Manager in Retail Banking environment leading all phases of diverse Big Data, BI and CRM projects with an appeal for innovating subjects. Proven ability to bridge technology and business goals to provide productive solutions. Demonstrated success leading and mentoring cross-functional teams and experts in multi-facility environment and in multi-cultural global arena. Up to 35 persons managed in the team with specialized experts on Machine Learning, Big Data and BI technologies. Exchange and Knowledge management are promoted in order to leverage innovation.
Excellent communicator, with emphasis on building strong client relationships, capable of making professional presentations. Creative thinker and analytical problem solver, who quickly learn and rapidly adapts to emerging technologies.

Mes compétences :
Management
Java EE
Gestion de projet
ITIL
Marketing opérationnel
Retail banking
Logiciel CRM
Management opérationnel
Informatique Décisionnelle BI
Agile Development
Dynamics CRM
Big Data
CMMI
Webmarketing
Lutte contre la fraude

Entreprises

  • Bnp Paribas - IT Manager - Payments Data Hub

    Paris 2017 - maintenant Program Manager Delegate on a major program on Cash Management business line leading to transform our IT Payment landscape with a data centric approach following the best big data patterns and practices.

  • BNP Paribas - Senior IT Manager

    Paris 2011 - 2017 Head of SSC CRM Operational Marketing :

    - Led teams across broad technical, financial and business disciplines. Focused teams on business objectives and traced progress to ensure project milestones were completed on time, budget and quality requirement.
    - Manage the organisation in order to meet the objectives given by the top management in terms of sourcing, budget, HR, roadmap, capacity planning, security and compliance.
    - Define processes and tools best suited to each project and organization. Drive RFI/RFP (Request For Information / Proposal) studies with emerging actors or partners, Moved between Agile and Waterfall approaches depending on project specificities and client goals, creating detailed project road maps, schedules and work breakdown structures.
    - Led majors’ international projects with subsidiaries/operational entities in a transversal mode with multicultural approaches.
    - Drive internal lean approaches in order to promote the continual improvement in running organisation and applications.

  • BNP Paribas - Team Leader of the Marketing Applications (Patimoine CRM Asset)

    Paris 2008 - 2010 Team Leader of the Marketing Applications (CRM applications)
    - Management of a set of CRM applications installed in several international entities of the group. Keys activities:
    ->Rewriting the applications code enabling their installation in the other group entities by adding significant functional and technical enhancements.
    -> In charge of delivering the support for the end-users
    - Management of a portfolio of 3000 men days with a team of 7 persons + packaged development (fixed price).
    -> Leading of international business projects in the CRM activity. These projects aim at evaluating and re-engineering different campaign management solutions in order to increase their capabilities.
    -> Evolution Project management
    -> Integration project management
    -> Application maintenance and support.

  • BNP Paribas - Senior Project manager (IS)

    Paris 2002 - 2008 [2007-2008] Leading of an international business project of 1200 men days in the CRM scope. This project allowed to pool resources for managing marketing campaigns in many countries.
    [2006-2007] Leading of two business projects of 600 men days for the private banking wealth management line: Conception of a new application for the wealth management advisors enabling to provide a detailed summary of their customers with group option. The second part of the project was the integration of the new data in the core referential of the bank.
    [2002-2006] IT Asset Manager: In charge of two internals applications of content management systems (CMS) for the commercial online help for the branches and call center.

  • EDF - Analyste Développeur

    Paris 2001 - 2002 • Ingénieur Etude Développement chez DATACEP pour EDF pôle industrie: 2001 - 2002
    Intervention sur les missions de packaging et d’intégration d’applications au seins d’une cellule dédiée dans le cadre d'un chantier d'infrastructure remarquable de mise en place des nouveaux postes de travail ‘Opéra’ et ‘Vector’ d'EDF et RTE.

