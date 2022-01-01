Retail
Yohann PARADIS
Yohann PARADIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Vent Service
- Chargé de réalisations
2013 - maintenant
Hervé thermique
- Responsable de chantier
ENNERY
2009 - 2013
Formations
Lycée Alfred Kastler
La Roche Sur Yon
2008 - 2009
licence professionnelle gestion de chantier et sécurité en génie climatique
Lycée Alfred Kastler
La Roche Sur Yon
2006 - 2008
BTS FEE option B (chaud)
Lycée Alfred Kastler (La Roche Sur Yon)
La Roche Sur Yon
2004 - 2006
baccalauréat STI génie climatique
Réseau
Claire HOUSSAIS
Florentin ORDONNEAU
Guindet EMMANUELLE
Jennifer LEFILS
Mahnaz BLONDEL
Marc ROCA
Samir MERAKA
Sébastien LANDABOURE
France Robinetterie Valves (Castelsarrasin)
Sylvain LEDEVIN-ROLLAIS
