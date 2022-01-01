Menu

Yohann PARADIS

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Vent Service - Chargé de réalisations

    2013 - maintenant

  • Hervé thermique - Responsable de chantier

    ENNERY 2009 - 2013

Formations

  • Lycée Alfred Kastler

    La Roche Sur Yon 2008 - 2009 licence professionnelle gestion de chantier et sécurité en génie climatique

  • Lycée Alfred Kastler

    La Roche Sur Yon 2006 - 2008 BTS FEE option B (chaud)

  • Lycée Alfred Kastler (La Roche Sur Yon)

    La Roche Sur Yon 2004 - 2006 baccalauréat STI génie climatique

