Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yohann RONGÈRE
Ajouter
Yohann RONGÈRE
MONTÉVRAIN
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Montévrain
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Oligos
- Consultant technique SAP
maintenant
En mission depuis mai 2007 chez Brico Dépôt.
Applium
- Consultant technique SAP
Clichy
maintenant
Formations
Glyndwr University Wrexham (Wrexham)
Wrexham
2002 - 2004
Informatique
2 ans en Bsc (Bachelor of science)
Université Paris 12 Val De Marne
Creteil
2000 - 2002
Génie Electrique et Informatique Industrielle
Lycée La Tour Des Dames
Rozay En Brie
1997 - 2000
Scientifique
Réseau
Florence GAYET
Giovanni RAJAONA DAKA
Jérôme BASSELIN
Julien BEURRIER
Olga OVDIY
Philippe SERVAIS
Ray ANAS
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z