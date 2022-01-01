Menu

Yohann RONGÈRE

MONTÉVRAIN

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Montévrain

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Oligos - Consultant technique SAP

    maintenant En mission depuis mai 2007 chez Brico Dépôt.

  • Applium - Consultant technique SAP

    Clichy maintenant

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :