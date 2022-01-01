Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yohann THOMIN
Ajouter
Yohann THOMIN
TROYES
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Troyes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SMPA SAS
- Magasinier/Cariste
2011 - 2014
Formations
AFPA
Romilly Sur Seine
2015 - 2015
Technicien logistique d'entreposage
Titre de technicien logistque en entreposage
Lycée Gaston Bachelard
Bar Sur Aube
2004 - 2006
BEP
Réseau
Alexandre LE MARQUAND
Aline CHAMPAGNE
Bastien POURCEL
Caroline PIGNOT
Christine SEIGNEUR
Cindy BOSSUS
Lionel ROYER
Teddy CHÉPY
Xavier GERARD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z