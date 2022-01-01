Menu

Yohann THOMIN

TROYES

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Troyes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SMPA SAS - Magasinier/Cariste

    2011 - 2014

Formations

  • AFPA

    Romilly Sur Seine 2015 - 2015 Technicien logistique d'entreposage

    Titre de technicien logistque en entreposage

  • Lycée Gaston Bachelard

    Bar Sur Aube 2004 - 2006 BEP

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :