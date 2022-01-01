Yon GREGORIE

Menu

Entreprises

  • CGGVerita - Software architect

    2007 - maintenant Since January 2007, I have been a software architect for the world leader of the geophysics industry, CGGVeritas (result of the merger of CGG -Compagnie générale de géophysique - and Veritas DGC in 2007).

    Responsibilities Architecture, technical advisor and coordinator

    - Designed the Java “productivity applications” and migration to a Tomcat-based application server
    - Designed the communications between the desktop applications (messaging)
    - Contributed to the specification of a cross-cutting project including graphical applications, batch processing and HPC (High-performance computing) teams, in order to improve the communication between the processing environment (clusters) and the user desktop
    - Identified common functional and technical solutions for the users from the two former companies as part of the technical merger
    - Contributed to the coordination efforts with the foreign and ex-Veritas development centers (mainly Houston, Calgary, London and Tyumen)
    - Designed the architecture of an in-house component based Java framework

  • Compagnie Générale de Géophysique - Architecte

    2007 - maintenant logiciel à CGG (Compagnie Générale de Géophysique, parapétrolier)
    * Mission Conception de logiciels, architecture, conseil et coordination technique, logiciel pseudo temps réel, audits techniques, veille technologique, optimisation
    * Principales réalisations :
    * Applications de production : Client/serveur, communication entre applications, accès aux données, gestion HPC (High Performance Computing), déployé dans les data center CGG et clients (compagnie pétrolières), sur une centaine de site, communications entre desktop applications (messaging)
    * Applications desktop géophysique ;
    * Contribution au design d'un framework java pour les applications métiers
    * Logiciel contrôle qualité temps réel des données d'acquisition marines et terrestres (cout journalier d'un bateau = 100 000$, insertion en base de 4 000 000 d'enregistrement par jour, sur deux ans)

  • CGG - Consultant/Contracteur

    Paris 2003 - 2006 en régie à CGG pour le compte de Stilog IST (informatique
    * Scientifique et technique) ;
    * Mission conseil, architecture logicielle, développement, audits, optimisation ;
    * Principales réalisations ;
    * Prototypage/Re-design application de production industrialisée ultérieurement (voir année 2007) ;
    * Conception/implémentation application Web : mise en production d'un site intra/extranet de suivi de la production pour les clients, déployé dans 5+ sites CGG
    * Analyse numérique
    * Audit logiciel : arrêt du projet ;

  • Snecma - Chef de projet pour de multiple clients

    Courcouronnes 2001 - 2002 * Mission Architecture logiciel et gestion de projet, gestion des équipes de développement (1-3
    ingénieurs), gestion de plusieurs projets simultanément, formation des ingénieurs juniors, Développement de propositions techniques
    * Principales réalisations ;
    * Organisation d'une formation pour deux ingénieurs pour SNECMA-India : transfert de technologies
    * Migration d'un logiciel d'optimisation basé sur les réseaux de neurones (SNECMA)
    * Calcul aux conditions limites : modèle de maillage/résolution pour les moteurs d'avion (SNECMA)
    * Logiciel de modélisation de chambre de combustion, re-factoring du modèle de données et objet (SNECMA)
    * Communication temps réel entre les bancs d'essai de moteur d'avion et la base de données bureau d'étude (SNECMA)
    * Calcul de consommations électrique (EDF) ;

  • L'Oréal - Ingénieur logiciel

    PARIS 2000 - 2000 Calcul aux conditions limites (SNECMA)
    Sites internet (L'Oréal, conseille générale du 92)
    Migration du framework de développment C++ CORTEA (copropriété EDF-Stilog I.S.T) de UNIX à Windows
    Surveillance hydrogéologique de stockage souterrain de gaz, graphisme 2D/3D, modélisation 3D de
    réservoir et data mapping (GEOSTOCK)

  • Cofiroute - Vinci Autoroutes - Ingénieur logiciel

    RUEIL MALMAISON 1999 - 1999 Ingénieur logiciel R&D à Stilog IST en régie pour COFIROUTE
    Logiciel de péage autoroutier : nouveaux équipements pour moyens de paiement unifiés entre les différentes sociétés d'autoroute
    Communication entre équipements et processus (quarante processus), temps réel ,

  • CGG - Ingénieur logiciel

    Paris 1998 - 1998 Ingénieur logiciel R&D à Stilog IST en régie pour CGG - Petrosystem
    Processing management
    Développement et maintenance de logiciels interactifs de géophysique

  • Stilog IST - Consultant and a R&D engineer

    1998 - 2006 consultant and a R&D engineer for Stilog I.S.T., which provides scientific computing services


    From February 2003 through december 2006 - Contractor for C.G.G.
    Responsibilities consulting, software architecture, development

    ______

    From January 2001 to December 2002 - Project manager on a consultancy basis for multiple clients

    Responsibilities

    Software architecture and project management
    Management of the programming teams (1 to 3 engineers)
    Running multiple projects simultaneously
    Object design and programming
    Training of junior engineers
    Developing technical proposals

    Projects

    Organization of a training period for two Indian engineers for SNECMA: technology and knowledge transfer as well as object design in the context of the creation of the SNECMA INDIA subsidiary
    Migration of neural network computing software from Unix to Windows (SNECMA)
    CCL (Calculation of limit conditions): Meshing/solver modeling for aircraft engines on test bank. Thermodynamic, fluid mechanics, data treatment and computation code generation (SNECMA)
    Aircraft combustion chamber modeling software: restructuring of the object design and new version to introduce chamber geometry and thermodynamic cases (SNECMA)
    Communication system between test banks for aircraft engines and the analysis database (SNECMA)
    Calculation of electricity consumption (EDF)

    ______

    From January 2000 to December 2000 - Developer on a consultancy basis

    CCL version 3 development introducing an integrated fluid model (SNECMA)
    Migration of the development framework CORTEA (co-ownership EDF–Stilog I.S.T) from UNIX to Windows
    Hydro-geological survey of underground gas storage, 2D/3D graphical development, 3D modeling of reservoirs and data mapping (GEOSTOCK)

    ______

    From January 1998 to December 1999 - Developer (contractor)

    Tollroad management software introducing new equipment and means of payment. Communication between equipment and processes (COFIROUTE)
    Geophysics processing management, scheduling and optimization (CGG - Petrosystem)
    Development and maintenance of interactive graphical software for seismic velocity analysis, Normal Move Out Correction – hyperbolic shift and transversal anisotropy algorithms implementation (CGG - Petrosystem)

