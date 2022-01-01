Yona FAUCONNIER

Groupe hospitalier de l'Est Francilien
- Internship in cashflow management
2015 - 2015Management of the cashflow and consolidation of the data in excel
Budget monitoring
Bonpoint
- Client Advisor
2014 - 2014 Welcomed and engaged with every client across all brand and product categories ;
Assisted in developing long-term relationships with demanding clientele ;
Fostered brand loyalty and contributed to team sales objectives ;
Sales pitch : start the conversation, avoid the negative answer ;
Managed arriving stock ,
Phone Régie
- Receptionist
Paris2013 - 2013Ensured mail delivery ;
Guided and informed guests and visitors ;
Responded to maintenance issues