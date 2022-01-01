Menu

Yona FAUCONNIER

NOGENT-SUR-MARNE

Entreprises

  • Groupe hospitalier de l'Est Francilien - Internship in cashflow management

    2015 - 2015 Management of the cashflow and consolidation of the data in excel
    Budget monitoring

  • Bonpoint - Client Advisor

    2014 - 2014 Welcomed and engaged with every client across all brand and product categories ;
    Assisted in developing long-term relationships with demanding clientele ;
    Fostered brand loyalty and contributed to team sales objectives ;
    Sales pitch : start the conversation, avoid the negative answer ;
    Managed arriving stock ,

  • Phone Régie - Receptionist

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Ensured mail delivery ;
    Guided and informed guests and visitors ;
    Responded to maintenance issues

Formations

