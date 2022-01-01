Menu

Yones MEZI

RABAT

Entreprises

  • L'Office National de l'Électricité (ONE) est l'opérateur marocain unique du fourniture d'électricité - Charger D´exploitation

    2009 - maintenant

  • Central laitier - Responsable process

    2008 - 2009

Formations

  • Hestim (Rabat)

    Rabat 2012 - 2013

