Menu

Yong ZHU

HONG KONG

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Investment bank
Fundraising
Startup

Entreprises

  • Oledcomm Lize HK - Founder member

    2014 - maintenant

  • Optiva Darna - Gérant & Managing Director

    2013 - maintenant

  • Wodell Technology - General Manager

    2012 - 2013

  • Electricfil Engine Components - Deputy General Manager

    2004 - 2012

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :