Yonis FARAH

Paris

En résumé

TECHNICAL & FUNCTIONAL SKILLS
PSF training in Luxembourg (Bank Sector)
Expert System Engineer on Microsoft Exchange (All release), Microsoft Identity Manager, AdConnect and IBM Products such as Lotus Domino, Lotus Notes, IBM Sametime, IBM Traveler, MAAS360, Apache, Tomcat, Eroom, Office 365, Exchange Online Protection, Proofpoint
I have implement and fine-tuned Lotus Domino on several systems such as Windows Server, Linux, AIX and AS400 Certified Lotus Notes R5 & R8.5 and Certified Microsoft NT4, 2000 & 2003
Mes compétences :
Lotus Notes/Domino
Microsoft Outlook
Lotus 1-2-3
Audit
Citrix Winframe
Microsoft Exchange 2000
IBM WebSphere
IBM OS/2
BlackBerry
User assistance and Support
LotusScript
Lotus QuickPlace
Linux Red Hat
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
HTML
DB2
C Programming Language
Assembler
Apache WEB Server
Remote monitoring
VirtualPC
VMware
Téléphonie SIP
Turbo Pascal
TCP/IP
Symantec Backup Exec System Recovery
SQL
Quest
Pascal
PGP
PC Anywhere
Oracle Groupware
Oracle 10G
Microsoft Office
Microsoft mail
Management of the messaging and applications serve
Lotus cc:Mail
Linux Mandrake
Linux
LDAP
JavaScript
Idéal Administration
IMAP
Hyena Administration
HTTP
GroupWise
GSX Monitoring
Formula Lotus
Eroom
CAML
Ada
Activesync
AIX UNIX
3Com Routers
3Com
Lotus QuickPlace & QuickR
VBScript
Microsoft Windows Server
Cisco jabber
Lotus Script
Lotus X400
Windows 2012
Sametime 7.x, 8.x & 9.x
Informatique
Lotus Notes
Microsoft Exchange
Lotus Ccmail
Lotus Domino
IBM Sametime
IBM Traveler
MAAS360
Exchange Online Protection

Entreprises

  • Sonepar - Architect Office 365

    Paris 2018 - maintenant Proof of Concept for Cyber security Solutions
    Proofpoint Targeted Attack Protection
    POC Office 365 Advanced Threat Protection
    o Implement Anti-phishing Policy
    o Implement Safe Attachments Policy
    o Implement Safe Link Policy
    POC for Microsoft ATP versus Proofpoint
    Global Admin of Sonepar Tenant
    Monitor Office 365 through PRTG
    Migrate users from a tenant to another tenant
    Architect Office 365
    o Manage 65000 messaging accounts through 40 countries migration onprem to cloud
    o Manage identity problem through Mim & AdConnect
    o Replication Windows AD Password Local to reference AD through Password Change Notification Service
    o Level 3 support for 40 subsidiaries with more than 65,000 email accounts (Exchange on Prem / Online Exchange, Lotus)
    o PowerShell Scripting
    Architect Collaborative Tools
    o Migration from Skype to Teams
    Architect Azure/ DevOps
    o Conditional policy to force global admin to use MFA multi-factor authentication for external connection
    o Publication of applications on Azure portal
    o Access Review to manage guest accounts
    o PowerShell Scripting
    o Graph API
    o Log Analytics

  • Cunningham Lindsey - Architect IBM Domino

    Paris 2018 - 2018 Modification and correction on Domino Domain
    Audit Domino infrastructure
    Implement new policy for user creation
    Develop an agent to modify internet address on users documents
    Develop an agent to modify internet address on generics documents
    Modify and correct Global Domain
    Export calendar entries for exploitation in an ERP Tools

  • Bnp Paribas - Lotus Notes Mailbox Migration Expertise

    Paris 2018 - 2018 Migration from Lotus Domino vers Exchange 2013
    Migration in 3 steps:
    o Verification of the prerequisites of the account Track0
    o Pre-loading the user box-Track1
     Role change in MIM
     Creation of an empty box linked to the user
     Deleting the associated contact
     Conversion of BAL data via Transcend
    o Effective toggle for user mailbox-Track2
     Email addresses of the user are reported on the Exchange box
     User's mobile redirected to Exchange if he has one.
     Conversion of BAL data via Transcend

  • Air France Klm - IMO Collaborative Tools & Web

    Paris 2017 - 2018 Digital Signage Player
    Update of client from release10 release 11
    Creation of new programs and appropriate playlist
    Troubleshoot broadcast issues
    Migration of polycom videoconferencing room
    Migration des videoconferencing to Bluejeans
    Analyze Webex account, usage and billing
    Audit last usage and costs per user or per country
    Analyze on billing (Dialout landline or mobile)

  • Geodis - Architect Groupware & Office 365

    Levallois-Perret 2016 - 2017 Migration Domino 8.5.3 FP6 to Office 365
    Develop an agent to populate all groups with an internet address following naming convention
    Add a technical address on all person documents in the fullName
    Convert of NSF File to PST File
    Migration of Lotus Notes clients 8.5.3 FP6 to Lotus Notes 9.0.1 FP7 on Citrix
    Optimization of Lotus Notes Client
    Install multi-user administration Client on administration server (TSE Server)
    Install and configure a portal AD Manager
    Create and customize templates
    Configure Tomcat application
    Migration Exchange2013 to Office 365
    Add technical address @lob.geodis.onmicrosoft.com as secondary SMTP address
    Create a global directory for all subsidiaries
    Manage of Proofpoint
    Manage Whitelist and/or Blacklist
    Configure Policy routes
    Manage attack through module Target Attack Protector
    Manage of Forefront Identity Manager
    Manage agents to populate directory on gateway
    Control of metaverse
    Manage of Memority
    Control of identity and users access
    Manage of LDAP
    Manage of directory Geodis

  • Pouchard - Architect System & Groupware

    2016 - 2016 Audit Domino infrastructure
    Troubleshoot a domino infrastructure
    Propose a new design (Business case, migration scenario)
    Reporting existing configuration and advise editor best practices
    Presentation of the solution to the DSI before migration
    Coordination plan with Messaging teams and network team
    Migration Active Directory infrastructure
    Installing and configuring new Server in AD with Windows 2012 R2
    Distribute FSMO roles
    Migration Domino infrastructure
    Installing and configuring Lotus Domino V9.0.1 on IBM ISeries
    Installing fix Pack 6
    Installing language pack FR
    Clustering
    Migration Mobility infrastructure
    Installing and configuring Lotus Domino V9.0.1
    Installing fix Pack 6
    Installing language pack FR
    Installing IBM Traveler 9.0.1.14
    Publish new Lotus Notes applications on Citrix
    Installing and configuring Lotus Notes V9.0.1 Basic
    Installing fix Pack 6

  • BNP Paribas Factor - Architect Lotus Notes Domino

    Paris 2016 - 2016 Migration of Domino Infrastructure from release 8.5.3 FP6 to 9.0.1 FP5
    Coordination plan with Messaging teams and network team
    Migrate archive servers and implement DAOS on it
    Migrate messaging servers to Cluster infrastructure
    Migrate messaging client from Lotus Notes 8.5.3 FP6 to Lotus Notes 9.0.1 FP5
    Implement appropriate policy

  • BNP Paribas Factor - Architect Lotus Notes Domino

    Paris 2015 - 2015 Audit infrastructure Domino
    Troubleshoot a domino infrastructure
    Propose a new design (Business case, migration scenario)
    Reporting existing configuration and advise editor best practices
    Presentation of the solution to the DSI before migration
    Coordination plan with Messaging teams and network team

  • L'Oréal - Service Delivery Manager

    PARIS 2015 - 2016 Configure and Troubleshoot Webex Audio and Video Call
    Configure and Troubleshoot Webex Ptools for Outlook 2010
    Preparing to migrate audio accounts
    Analysis Application directories , HR and Active Directory

  • TEREOS - Architect Lotus Notes Domino

    Origny-Sainte-Benoite 2015 - 2015 Management of Domino Infrastructure
    Crisis Management for analyzing the Domino Directory problem
    Mobile Device Management for Lotus Traveler | MaaS360
    Exchange Online Protection Office 365

  • Tereos - Architect Lotus Notes Domino

    Origny-Sainte-Benoite 2015 - 2015 Management of Domino Infrastructure
    Crisis Management for analyzing the Domino Directory problem
    Mobile Device Management for Lotus Traveler | MaaS360
    Exchange Online Protection Office 365

  • IBM Services Financial Sector - Architect Lotus Notes Domino

    2015 - 2015 Audit infrastructure Domino
    Trouble shoot a domino infrastructure
    Propose a new design (Business case, migration scenario)

  • PwC - Architecte Lotus Notes Domino

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2014 - 2015 Audit of Lotus Notes/Domino Infrastructure
    Implementation and maintenance of Lotus Notes/Domino surroundings 9.0.1 3
    Implementation and maintenance of Lotus TRAVELER 9.0.1
    Implementation and maintenance of Desktop Manager 2.7c
    Packaging Lotus Notes 9.0.1 FP3, SwiftFile 4.2.1 and Sharepoint Connector through Harmon.ie 4.1.1.36088

  • BNP Paribas - Architect Collaborative Tools & Web

    Paris 2012 - 2014 Collaborative Tools & Web Society : * BNPPARIBAS (PARIS - Montreuil) ; Environment :
    Architecture Sametime 8.5.2 IFR1 Windows 2008- Clustering Domino R8.5.2 FP4 - Websphere 6- DB2
    * Installing and configuring chat cluster ;
    * Installing and configuring meeting cluster ;
    * Installing and configuring proxy chat
    * Installing and configuring proxy meeting ;
    * Installing and configuring SPNEGO (Lotus Domino 9.0.1/ Windows 2008) ;
    * Configuration of a Sametime Gateway to synchronize awareness between Sametime, Lync and Cisco Jabber ; Environment :
    Architecture Webex SAS Mode
    * Packaging for Cisco Webex Meeting ;
    Architecture Quickplace 6.5.x Environment :
    * Migration of attachment in order to decommission the server ; AIX - Quickplace 6.5.1
    Architecture Eroom - Documentum
    * Migration from release 7.3.4g to 7.4.4 P04 ; Environment :
    Architecture Wiki - Confluence (Tomcat 6.x/Apache 2.2.x) Windows 2003 - SQL
    * Implementation of LDAPS ;
    * Implementation of HTTPS ; Environment :
    * Migration from Windows 2003 to Linux Redhat ; Windows 2003 - Tomcat 6 - Apache 2 - Oracle 10g ;
    * Migration from confluence 2.10.4 to release 4.3 ;

  • EASI - Expert System Engineer

    Nivelles 2011 - 2012 * IBM (Luxembourg) ; Environment :
    Migration of lotus infrastructure Windows 2008- Clustering Domino V8.5.3
    * Implementation and Maintenance of Lotus Domino 8.5.3 multi organisation in a single directory with XACL using in order to maintain the partitioning
    * Implementation and maintenance of Lotus TRAVELER 8.5.3.2
    * Implementation and maintenance of Lotus Sametime 8.5.2 IFR1
    * Implementation and maintenance of Lotus Sametime Proxy 8.5.2 IFR1

    * Charles KIEFFER (Luxembourg) ; Environment :
    Migration of lotus infrastructure Windows 2008- Domino V8.5.3
    * Implementation and maintenance of Lotus Notes/Domino surroundings 8.5.3 FP1
    * Implementation and maintenance of Lotus TRAVELER 8.5.3.2
    * Implementation and maintenance of Lotus Blackberry 5.0.3
    Migration of lotus infrastructure Windows 2008/Linux SUSE 10- Clustering Domino V8.5.3
    * Migration of Lotus Domino R8.5 to 8.5.3 FP1
    * Migration of Lotus TRAVELER R8.5 to R8.5.3.2 ;
    * Migration of Lotus Sametime R8.0.1 to R8.5.2 IFR1 ;
    * Migration of Lotus Blackberry R5.0.2 to R5.0.3

    * Groupe Soufflet (Nogent sur Seine - FRANCE) ; Environment :
    Migration of lotus infrastructure Windows 2003 & 2008- Clustering Domino V8.5.2 FP3
    * Implementation and maintenance of Lotus Notes/Domino surroundings 8.5.2 FP3
    * Implementation and maintenance of Lotus TRAVELER 8.5.3.1
    * Implementation and maintenance of Lotus Blackberry 5.0.3
    * Implementation and maintenance of a cluster of lotus Sametime 8.5.1
    * Implementation and maintenance of a cluster of lotus Quickr 8.5

    * AlterDomus (Luxembourg) ; Environment :
    Migration of lotus infrastructure Windows 2008- Clustering Domino V8.5.3
    * Implementation and Maintenance of Lotus Domino 8.5.3 multi organization in a single directory with XACL using in order to maintain the partitioning
    * Implementation and maintenance of Lotus TRAVELER 8.5.3.1
    * Implementation and maintenance of Lotus Blackberry 5.0.3

    * European Court of Auditors (Luxembourg) ; Environment :
    Problem of Performance on lotus infrastructure Windows 2003- Clustering Domino V8.5
    * Diagnostic and solve problem of performance on Lotus Domino R8.5 ;

  • WaveGlobal - System & Messaging Architect

    2009 - 2011

  • IBM Global Services - Sametime Architect - ClusteringTchat & Meeting

    Bois-Colombes Cedex 2009 - 2009 * Michelin (through IBM) (Montpellier - France)
    Setting up a cluster for chat and meeting
    * Installing and configuring a Chat cluster preceded by 2 MUX and 2 Load Balancer
    * Installing and configuring a meeting cluster (Enterprise Meeting Server) preceded by 2 EMS and 2 Load Balancer
    Environment :
    Windows 2003- Clustering Domino V8.0.1 - EMS - Websphere - DB2

  • Crédit agricole - Architect Lotus Notes Domino

    Montrouge 2008 - 2009 * Crédit Agricole - (Arles - France) ;
    Migrate Lotus Notes Server Lotus Notes R7.0.1FP1 Towards Lotus R7.0.2FP2HF470 Environment :
    * Multi-domain Management of eight branches through GIE EXA(Economic Interest Grouping) ; Windows 2003- Clustering Domino V7 - LEI - Websphere - BlueCoat ;
    * Configuring Notes Clusters and HTTP Clusters for messaging and applications for using it through a Thin client such as Domino Web Access
    * Integration of branches in a single directory with XACL using in order to maintain the partitioning
    * Installation et Configuration of FAX gateway (IMECOM et RTEFAX)
    * Level 3 User Support through Remedy User ;

  • Orange France - System & Messaging Architect

    2007 - 2008 * Mac Donald (Through EQUANT) - (Sophia Antipolis - France)
    Service Center (Windows Administration / Messaging /Applications)
    * Plan for production of extended directory for Domino and Exchange
    Environment :
    Windows 2000- Clustering Domino R6.5.5 / Exchange 5.5/2000

  • Euriware, AREVA group - System & Messaging Architect

    Paris La Defense 2006 - 2007 Migration of servers from Domino R6 to Domino R7 Environment :
    * Setting in conformity of messaging servers ; Windows 2000/2003 - Clustering Windows / Domino R6 & R7 ;
    * Installing new messaging server R7.02 ;
    * Management of the Domino Access to Microsoft Outlook (DAMO 7.02) to Lets Microsoft Outlook users take advantage Lotus Domino-based collaboration capabilities
    * Implementing of Replication Formula of to make cohabit various versions of Domino into simultaneous on the field
    * Drafting of procedure to industrialize the process

    * AREVA - EURIWARE - (Bourget du Lac - France)
    Service Center (Windows Administration / Messaging /Applications) Environment :
    * Management of the messaging and applications servers (Lotus Release 6.5.x) for the French Agency of Development ; Windows NT4/2000/2003 - Clustering Windows / Domino R5 & R6 ;
    * Management of the messaging (Lotus Domino 6.5.x) for Rossignol
    * Management of the messaging (Lotus Domino 6.5.x) for Salins du Midi
    * Management of the messaging (Exchange 2003) for Kontron Medical Windows NT4/2000/2003 - Clustering Windows / Domino R5 & R6 ;
    * Management of the Citrix for Kontron Medical & Messier-Bugatti ;
    * Management of the Windows 2003 Clustering for Messier-Bugatti ;
    * GSX Monitoring ;
    * Installing Openssl in order to sign and encrypt mail over Internet
    * Installing Webmail for the French Agency of Development

  • Focal Ingenierie - System & Groupware Architect

    2000 - 2006 Society : Focal Ingénierie
    * Total (Exploration and Production) - (
    Migration of Server Lotus Notes R5 towards Lotus Notes R6 (20 servers/ 1500 Applications) Environment :
    * Migration of applications servers from Domino R5.0.10 to Domino R6.5.4 FP2 ; Windows NT4/2000/2003 - Clustering Domino R5, R6 ;
    * Audit of applications servers for Domino R6 migration ;
    * Configuration and implementation of Domino Server in a DMZ
    * Installing of SSL certificate (self certified certificate and Verisign certificate)
    * Installing Web applications (Development environment, Integration Environment, Production environment)
    * Configuration of Domino Clusters and HTTP Clusters ;
    * Drafting a test plan

    * Schneider Electric (D.S.I.I.) - (Grenoble - France)
    Migration of Domino R5 Server to Domino R6.5.3 FP2 (120 servers / 27000 mailbox) Environment :
    * Migration of messaging servers from Domino R5.0.10 to Domino R6.5.3 FP2 ; Windows NT4/2000/2003 - / Domino R4, R5, R6 ;
    * Migration of applications servers from Domino R5.0.10 to Domino R6.5.3 FP2 ;
    * Audit of applications servers for Domino R6 migration ;
    * Configuration and implementation of Domino Server in a DMZ
    * Configuring FAX and SMS gateway (RightFax, Topcall, RteFax)
    * Installing and Configuring of Blackberry Release 4 ;
    * Drafting a test plan

    * CAAM (Crédit Agricole Asset Management) - (Paris -France)
    Migration from NT4 to Windows 2003 Environment :
    Society : Focal Ingénierie
    * Total (Refinery and Marketing) - (Domino Administrator (250 servers/25000 users mailboxes) Environment :
    Contact privileged for South Africa, la Namibia, Angola, Belgium and England. Windows 2000, TCP-IP, Domino/Notes R4 à R6, Macro Lotus
    * Managing an X400 MTA with Domino Release 5 ;
    * Audit of existing on messaging and application servers ;
    * Migration of servers from Domino Release 5.0.5 to Domino Release 5.0.12 ;
    * Automate migrations and ensure the cohabitation of 3 Domino release in a same domain. ;
    * Domino Clustering
    * Inotes
    * SSL
    * PGP ;
    * Installation of resources management on the domino domain ;
    * Migration from Domino Release 4.6.5, Outlook, Isopro to Domino Release 5.0.5 and to Domino Release 5.0.12 ;
    * Administration of 250 servers + 25000 users mailboxes ;
    * Installing Webmail ;
    * Controlling security (policy, groups organization, SSL),
    * Configuration of messaging routing and parameter document of replications,
    * Activation of server tasks (HTTP, POP3, LDAP, IMAP), ;
    * Delegation : Provision of procedures to ensure the transfer of competence to the local administrators. ;
    * Third Level for user assistance and Support ;
    * Training and support for the local administrator ;
    * Programming of applications ;
    * Writing batch files in order to make the Domino maintenance
    * Migration of Outlook / Ccmail to Lotus Domino and Vice-versa

    * Hewlett Packard - (Grenoble - France)
    User Assistance and Support on Windows NT, 2000, XP, Lotus Notes, Exchange Environment :
    Windows NT4/2000 - Exchange 5.5/2000

  • Kalisto Informatique - SYSTEM AND MESSAGING ADMINISTRATOR

    1996 - 2000 Society : Kalisto Informatique
    * SCHNEIDER-ELECTRIC DSII - (Lotus Notes R4.6x Administrator Environment :
    Windows NT4/2000 - Lotus Domino R4.6x

    * SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC - (Grenoble - France)
    Project Leader Environment :
    * Deployment of Master for Schneider Electric for the year2000 ; NT/2000, Pack Office Microsoft, OS, Lotus ;
    * Migration of NT4 Workstation to Windows 2000 Professional

    * SAMSE - (Grenoble - France)
    Technician Environment :
    * Deployment and cable new workstation ; Windows NT4/2000

    * RIDEC-MDS EMBALLAGE / ST MICROELECTRONICS - (Grenoble - France)
    Windows NT Administrator Environment :
    * Installation of new network architecture for cleaning rooms of ST Microélectroniques. ; Windows 98/NT4 - Routeur 3 COM ;
    * Installation and parameter settings of 3Com Routers. ;
    * Reorganization of the existing network for integrating a new Domain Controller. ;
    * Installation of a pool printer.

    * KALISTO INFORMATIQUE - (Grenoble - France)
    Computer Trainer / Hot-liner / System Administrator Environment :
    * Trainer for network administrator (O.S. : NT/2000) and Microsoft Office Pack training ; Windows 9.x/NT4/2000- Pack Office Microsoft, OS, Lotus Notes ;
    * Hot Line Windows NT/2000 Server, Pack Office Microsoft, OS... ;
    * Mission of workstation deployment. ;
    * Domino Administrator for Schneider Electric. ;

  • Lycee Andre Argouges - SYSTEM ADMINISTRATOR

    1994 - 1995 SYSTEM ADMINISTRATOR
    André Argouges College - (Grenoble - France)

    * André Argouges College - (Grenoble - France)
    Network Administrator / Computer science Teacher
    * Network Administrator (O.S. : Windows 3.11). ;
    * Computer science Teacher.
    * User Assistance.
    Environment :
    Windows 3.11, Microsoft Office

  • INRA - Developer

    Paris 1993 - 1993 DEVELOPER
    Society : Telematech

    * INRA - Guadeloupe - (Saint-Nazaire - France)
    Developer
    * Programming of software for remote monitoring for the INRA of Guadeloupe (Pascal and Assembler languages). ;
    * Transmission of graph on a minitel.
    Environment :
    Development in Language Pascal and Assembling

  • Ecole d'architecture de Nantes - Developer

    1993 - 1993 DEVELOPPER Society : Architecture School (E.A.N.)
    * Architecture School on Nantes - (
    * Programming of software for computing a Para-minimal surface (C language) for the Architecture School of Nantes (France). ; Development in Language C ;

