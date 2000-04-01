Yonis FARAH

-
Sonepar
- Architect Office 365
Paris
2018 - maintenant
Proof of Concept for Cyber security Solutions
Proofpoint Targeted Attack Protection
POC Office 365 Advanced Threat Protection
o Implement Anti-phishing Policy
o Implement Safe Attachments Policy
o Implement Safe Link Policy
POC for Microsoft ATP versus Proofpoint
Global Admin of Sonepar Tenant
Monitor Office 365 through PRTG
Migrate users from a tenant to another tenant
Architect Office 365
o Manage 65000 messaging accounts through 40 countries migration onprem to cloud
o Manage identity problem through Mim & AdConnect
o Replication Windows AD Password Local to reference AD through Password Change Notification Service
o Level 3 support for 40 subsidiaries with more than 65,000 email accounts (Exchange on Prem / Online Exchange, Lotus)
o PowerShell Scripting
Architect Collaborative Tools
o Migration from Skype to Teams
Architect Azure/ DevOps
o Conditional policy to force global admin to use MFA multi-factor authentication for external connection
o Publication of applications on Azure portal
o Access Review to manage guest accounts
o PowerShell Scripting
o Graph API
o Log Analytics
-
Cunningham Lindsey
- Architect IBM Domino
Paris
2018 - 2018
Modification and correction on Domino Domain
Audit Domino infrastructure
Implement new policy for user creation
Develop an agent to modify internet address on users documents
Develop an agent to modify internet address on generics documents
Modify and correct Global Domain
Export calendar entries for exploitation in an ERP Tools
-
Bnp Paribas
- Lotus Notes Mailbox Migration Expertise
Paris
2018 - 2018
Migration from Lotus Domino vers Exchange 2013
Migration in 3 steps:
o Verification of the prerequisites of the account Track0
o Pre-loading the user box-Track1
Role change in MIM
Creation of an empty box linked to the user
Deleting the associated contact
Conversion of BAL data via Transcend
o Effective toggle for user mailbox-Track2
Email addresses of the user are reported on the Exchange box
User's mobile redirected to Exchange if he has one.
Conversion of BAL data via Transcend
-
Air France Klm
- IMO Collaborative Tools & Web
Paris
2017 - 2018
Digital Signage Player
Update of client from release10 release 11
Creation of new programs and appropriate playlist
Troubleshoot broadcast issues
Migration of polycom videoconferencing room
Migration des videoconferencing to Bluejeans
Analyze Webex account, usage and billing
Audit last usage and costs per user or per country
Analyze on billing (Dialout landline or mobile)
-
Geodis
- Architect Groupware & Office 365
Levallois-Perret
2016 - 2017
Migration Domino 8.5.3 FP6 to Office 365
Develop an agent to populate all groups with an internet address following naming convention
Add a technical address on all person documents in the fullName
Convert of NSF File to PST File
Migration of Lotus Notes clients 8.5.3 FP6 to Lotus Notes 9.0.1 FP7 on Citrix
Optimization of Lotus Notes Client
Install multi-user administration Client on administration server (TSE Server)
Install and configure a portal AD Manager
Create and customize templates
Configure Tomcat application
Migration Exchange2013 to Office 365
Add technical address @lob.geodis.onmicrosoft.com as secondary SMTP address
Create a global directory for all subsidiaries
Manage of Proofpoint
Manage Whitelist and/or Blacklist
Configure Policy routes
Manage attack through module Target Attack Protector
Manage of Forefront Identity Manager
Manage agents to populate directory on gateway
Control of metaverse
Manage of Memority
Control of identity and users access
Manage of LDAP
Manage of directory Geodis
-
Pouchard
- Architect System & Groupware
2016 - 2016
Audit Domino infrastructure
Troubleshoot a domino infrastructure
Propose a new design (Business case, migration scenario)
Reporting existing configuration and advise editor best practices
Presentation of the solution to the DSI before migration
Coordination plan with Messaging teams and network team
Migration Active Directory infrastructure
Installing and configuring new Server in AD with Windows 2012 R2
Distribute FSMO roles
Migration Domino infrastructure
Installing and configuring Lotus Domino V9.0.1 on IBM ISeries
Installing fix Pack 6
Installing language pack FR
Clustering
Migration Mobility infrastructure
Installing and configuring Lotus Domino V9.0.1
Installing fix Pack 6
Installing language pack FR
Installing IBM Traveler 9.0.1.14
Publish new Lotus Notes applications on Citrix
Installing and configuring Lotus Notes V9.0.1 Basic
Installing fix Pack 6
-
BNP Paribas Factor
- Architect Lotus Notes Domino
Paris
2016 - 2016
Migration of Domino Infrastructure from release 8.5.3 FP6 to 9.0.1 FP5
Coordination plan with Messaging teams and network team
Migrate archive servers and implement DAOS on it
Migrate messaging servers to Cluster infrastructure
Migrate messaging client from Lotus Notes 8.5.3 FP6 to Lotus Notes 9.0.1 FP5
Implement appropriate policy
-
BNP Paribas Factor
- Architect Lotus Notes Domino
Paris
2015 - 2015
Audit infrastructure Domino
Troubleshoot a domino infrastructure
Propose a new design (Business case, migration scenario)
Reporting existing configuration and advise editor best practices
Presentation of the solution to the DSI before migration
Coordination plan with Messaging teams and network team
-
L'Oréal
- Service Delivery Manager
PARIS
2015 - 2016
Configure and Troubleshoot Webex Audio and Video Call
Configure and Troubleshoot Webex Ptools for Outlook 2010
Preparing to migrate audio accounts
Analysis Application directories , HR and Active Directory
-
TEREOS
- Architect Lotus Notes Domino
Origny-Sainte-Benoite
2015 - 2015
Management of Domino Infrastructure
Crisis Management for analyzing the Domino Directory problem
Mobile Device Management for Lotus Traveler | MaaS360
Exchange Online Protection Office 365
-
Tereos
- Architect Lotus Notes Domino
Origny-Sainte-Benoite
2015 - 2015
Management of Domino Infrastructure
Crisis Management for analyzing the Domino Directory problem
Mobile Device Management for Lotus Traveler | MaaS360
Exchange Online Protection Office 365
-
IBM Services Financial Sector
- Architect Lotus Notes Domino
2015 - 2015
Audit infrastructure Domino
Trouble shoot a domino infrastructure
Propose a new design (Business case, migration scenario)
-
PwC
- Architecte Lotus Notes Domino
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2014 - 2015
Audit of Lotus Notes/Domino Infrastructure
Implementation and maintenance of Lotus Notes/Domino surroundings 9.0.1 3
Implementation and maintenance of Lotus TRAVELER 9.0.1
Implementation and maintenance of Desktop Manager 2.7c
Packaging Lotus Notes 9.0.1 FP3, SwiftFile 4.2.1 and Sharepoint Connector through Harmon.ie 4.1.1.36088
-
BNP Paribas
- Architect Collaborative Tools & Web
Paris
2012 - 2014
Collaborative Tools & Web Society : * BNPPARIBAS (PARIS - Montreuil) ; Environment :
Architecture Sametime 8.5.2 IFR1 Windows 2008- Clustering Domino R8.5.2 FP4 - Websphere 6- DB2
* Installing and configuring chat cluster ;
* Installing and configuring meeting cluster ;
* Installing and configuring proxy chat
* Installing and configuring proxy meeting ;
* Installing and configuring SPNEGO (Lotus Domino 9.0.1/ Windows 2008) ;
* Configuration of a Sametime Gateway to synchronize awareness between Sametime, Lync and Cisco Jabber ; Environment :
Architecture Webex SAS Mode
* Packaging for Cisco Webex Meeting ;
Architecture Quickplace 6.5.x Environment :
* Migration of attachment in order to decommission the server ; AIX - Quickplace 6.5.1
Architecture Eroom - Documentum
* Migration from release 7.3.4g to 7.4.4 P04 ; Environment :
Architecture Wiki - Confluence (Tomcat 6.x/Apache 2.2.x) Windows 2003 - SQL
* Implementation of LDAPS ;
* Implementation of HTTPS ; Environment :
* Migration from Windows 2003 to Linux Redhat ; Windows 2003 - Tomcat 6 - Apache 2 - Oracle 10g ;
* Migration from confluence 2.10.4 to release 4.3 ;
-
EASI
- Expert System Engineer
Nivelles
2011 - 2012
* IBM (Luxembourg) ; Environment :
Migration of lotus infrastructure Windows 2008- Clustering Domino V8.5.3
* Implementation and Maintenance of Lotus Domino 8.5.3 multi organisation in a single directory with XACL using in order to maintain the partitioning
* Implementation and maintenance of Lotus TRAVELER 8.5.3.2
* Implementation and maintenance of Lotus Sametime 8.5.2 IFR1
* Implementation and maintenance of Lotus Sametime Proxy 8.5.2 IFR1
* Charles KIEFFER (Luxembourg) ; Environment :
Migration of lotus infrastructure Windows 2008- Domino V8.5.3
* Implementation and maintenance of Lotus Notes/Domino surroundings 8.5.3 FP1
* Implementation and maintenance of Lotus TRAVELER 8.5.3.2
* Implementation and maintenance of Lotus Blackberry 5.0.3
Migration of lotus infrastructure Windows 2008/Linux SUSE 10- Clustering Domino V8.5.3
* Migration of Lotus Domino R8.5 to 8.5.3 FP1
* Migration of Lotus TRAVELER R8.5 to R8.5.3.2 ;
* Migration of Lotus Sametime R8.0.1 to R8.5.2 IFR1 ;
* Migration of Lotus Blackberry R5.0.2 to R5.0.3
* Groupe Soufflet (Nogent sur Seine - FRANCE) ; Environment :
Migration of lotus infrastructure Windows 2003 & 2008- Clustering Domino V8.5.2 FP3
* Implementation and maintenance of Lotus Notes/Domino surroundings 8.5.2 FP3
* Implementation and maintenance of Lotus TRAVELER 8.5.3.1
* Implementation and maintenance of Lotus Blackberry 5.0.3
* Implementation and maintenance of a cluster of lotus Sametime 8.5.1
* Implementation and maintenance of a cluster of lotus Quickr 8.5
* AlterDomus (Luxembourg) ; Environment :
Migration of lotus infrastructure Windows 2008- Clustering Domino V8.5.3
* Implementation and Maintenance of Lotus Domino 8.5.3 multi organization in a single directory with XACL using in order to maintain the partitioning
* Implementation and maintenance of Lotus TRAVELER 8.5.3.1
* Implementation and maintenance of Lotus Blackberry 5.0.3
* European Court of Auditors (Luxembourg) ; Environment :
Problem of Performance on lotus infrastructure Windows 2003- Clustering Domino V8.5
* Diagnostic and solve problem of performance on Lotus Domino R8.5 ;
-
WaveGlobal
- System & Messaging Architect
2009 - 2011
-
IBM Global Services
- Sametime Architect - ClusteringTchat & Meeting
Bois-Colombes Cedex
2009 - 2009
* Michelin (through IBM) (Montpellier - France)
Setting up a cluster for chat and meeting
* Installing and configuring a Chat cluster preceded by 2 MUX and 2 Load Balancer
* Installing and configuring a meeting cluster (Enterprise Meeting Server) preceded by 2 EMS and 2 Load Balancer
Environment :
Windows 2003- Clustering Domino V8.0.1 - EMS - Websphere - DB2
-
Crédit agricole
- Architect Lotus Notes Domino
Montrouge
2008 - 2009
* Crédit Agricole - (Arles - France) ;
Migrate Lotus Notes Server Lotus Notes R7.0.1FP1 Towards Lotus R7.0.2FP2HF470 Environment :
* Multi-domain Management of eight branches through GIE EXA(Economic Interest Grouping) ; Windows 2003- Clustering Domino V7 - LEI - Websphere - BlueCoat ;
* Configuring Notes Clusters and HTTP Clusters for messaging and applications for using it through a Thin client such as Domino Web Access
* Integration of branches in a single directory with XACL using in order to maintain the partitioning
* Installation et Configuration of FAX gateway (IMECOM et RTEFAX)
* Level 3 User Support through Remedy User ;
-
Orange France
- System & Messaging Architect
2007 - 2008
* Mac Donald (Through EQUANT) - (Sophia Antipolis - France)
Service Center (Windows Administration / Messaging /Applications)
* Plan for production of extended directory for Domino and Exchange
Environment :
Windows 2000- Clustering Domino R6.5.5 / Exchange 5.5/2000
-
Euriware, AREVA group
- System & Messaging Architect
Paris La Defense
2006 - 2007
Migration of servers from Domino R6 to Domino R7 Environment :
* Setting in conformity of messaging servers ; Windows 2000/2003 - Clustering Windows / Domino R6 & R7 ;
* Installing new messaging server R7.02 ;
* Management of the Domino Access to Microsoft Outlook (DAMO 7.02) to Lets Microsoft Outlook users take advantage Lotus Domino-based collaboration capabilities
* Implementing of Replication Formula of to make cohabit various versions of Domino into simultaneous on the field
* Drafting of procedure to industrialize the process
* AREVA - EURIWARE - (Bourget du Lac - France)
Service Center (Windows Administration / Messaging /Applications) Environment :
* Management of the messaging and applications servers (Lotus Release 6.5.x) for the French Agency of Development ; Windows NT4/2000/2003 - Clustering Windows / Domino R5 & R6 ;
* Management of the messaging (Lotus Domino 6.5.x) for Rossignol
* Management of the messaging (Lotus Domino 6.5.x) for Salins du Midi
* Management of the messaging (Exchange 2003) for Kontron Medical Windows NT4/2000/2003 - Clustering Windows / Domino R5 & R6 ;
* Management of the Citrix for Kontron Medical & Messier-Bugatti ;
* Management of the Windows 2003 Clustering for Messier-Bugatti ;
* GSX Monitoring ;
* Installing Openssl in order to sign and encrypt mail over Internet
* Installing Webmail for the French Agency of Development
-
Focal Ingenierie
- System & Groupware Architect
2000 - 2006
Society : Focal Ingénierie
* Total (Exploration and Production) - (
Migration of Server Lotus Notes R5 towards Lotus Notes R6 (20 servers/ 1500 Applications) Environment :
* Migration of applications servers from Domino R5.0.10 to Domino R6.5.4 FP2 ; Windows NT4/2000/2003 - Clustering Domino R5, R6 ;
* Audit of applications servers for Domino R6 migration ;
* Configuration and implementation of Domino Server in a DMZ
* Installing of SSL certificate (self certified certificate and Verisign certificate)
* Installing Web applications (Development environment, Integration Environment, Production environment)
* Configuration of Domino Clusters and HTTP Clusters ;
* Drafting a test plan
* Schneider Electric (D.S.I.I.) - (Grenoble - France)
Migration of Domino R5 Server to Domino R6.5.3 FP2 (120 servers / 27000 mailbox) Environment :
* Migration of messaging servers from Domino R5.0.10 to Domino R6.5.3 FP2 ; Windows NT4/2000/2003 - / Domino R4, R5, R6 ;
* Migration of applications servers from Domino R5.0.10 to Domino R6.5.3 FP2 ;
* Audit of applications servers for Domino R6 migration ;
* Configuration and implementation of Domino Server in a DMZ
* Configuring FAX and SMS gateway (RightFax, Topcall, RteFax)
* Installing and Configuring of Blackberry Release 4 ;
* Drafting a test plan
* CAAM (Crédit Agricole Asset Management) - (Paris -France)
Migration from NT4 to Windows 2003 Environment :
Society : Focal Ingénierie
* Total (Refinery and Marketing) - (Domino Administrator (250 servers/25000 users mailboxes) Environment :
Contact privileged for South Africa, la Namibia, Angola, Belgium and England. Windows 2000, TCP-IP, Domino/Notes R4 à R6, Macro Lotus
* Managing an X400 MTA with Domino Release 5 ;
* Audit of existing on messaging and application servers ;
* Migration of servers from Domino Release 5.0.5 to Domino Release 5.0.12 ;
* Automate migrations and ensure the cohabitation of 3 Domino release in a same domain. ;
* Domino Clustering
* Inotes
* SSL
* PGP ;
* Installation of resources management on the domino domain ;
* Migration from Domino Release 4.6.5, Outlook, Isopro to Domino Release 5.0.5 and to Domino Release 5.0.12 ;
* Administration of 250 servers + 25000 users mailboxes ;
* Installing Webmail ;
* Controlling security (policy, groups organization, SSL),
* Configuration of messaging routing and parameter document of replications,
* Activation of server tasks (HTTP, POP3, LDAP, IMAP), ;
* Delegation : Provision of procedures to ensure the transfer of competence to the local administrators. ;
* Third Level for user assistance and Support ;
* Training and support for the local administrator ;
* Programming of applications ;
* Writing batch files in order to make the Domino maintenance
* Migration of Outlook / Ccmail to Lotus Domino and Vice-versa
* Hewlett Packard - (Grenoble - France)
User Assistance and Support on Windows NT, 2000, XP, Lotus Notes, Exchange Environment :
Windows NT4/2000 - Exchange 5.5/2000
-
Kalisto Informatique
- SYSTEM AND MESSAGING ADMINISTRATOR
1996 - 2000
Society : Kalisto Informatique
* SCHNEIDER-ELECTRIC DSII - (Lotus Notes R4.6x Administrator Environment :
Windows NT4/2000 - Lotus Domino R4.6x
* SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC - (Grenoble - France)
Project Leader Environment :
* Deployment of Master for Schneider Electric for the year2000 ; NT/2000, Pack Office Microsoft, OS, Lotus ;
* Migration of NT4 Workstation to Windows 2000 Professional
* SAMSE - (Grenoble - France)
Technician Environment :
* Deployment and cable new workstation ; Windows NT4/2000
* RIDEC-MDS EMBALLAGE / ST MICROELECTRONICS - (Grenoble - France)
Windows NT Administrator Environment :
* Installation of new network architecture for cleaning rooms of ST Microélectroniques. ; Windows 98/NT4 - Routeur 3 COM ;
* Installation and parameter settings of 3Com Routers. ;
* Reorganization of the existing network for integrating a new Domain Controller. ;
* Installation of a pool printer.
* KALISTO INFORMATIQUE - (Grenoble - France)
Computer Trainer / Hot-liner / System Administrator Environment :
* Trainer for network administrator (O.S. : NT/2000) and Microsoft Office Pack training ; Windows 9.x/NT4/2000- Pack Office Microsoft, OS, Lotus Notes ;
* Hot Line Windows NT/2000 Server, Pack Office Microsoft, OS... ;
* Mission of workstation deployment. ;
* Domino Administrator for Schneider Electric. ;
-
Lycee Andre Argouges
- SYSTEM ADMINISTRATOR
1994 - 1995
SYSTEM ADMINISTRATOR
André Argouges College - (Grenoble - France)
* André Argouges College - (Grenoble - France)
Network Administrator / Computer science Teacher
* Network Administrator (O.S. : Windows 3.11). ;
* Computer science Teacher.
* User Assistance.
Environment :
Windows 3.11, Microsoft Office
-
INRA
- Developer
Paris
1993 - 1993
DEVELOPER
Society : Telematech
* INRA - Guadeloupe - (Saint-Nazaire - France)
Developer
* Programming of software for remote monitoring for the INRA of Guadeloupe (Pascal and Assembler languages). ;
* Transmission of graph on a minitel.
Environment :
Development in Language Pascal and Assembling
-
Ecole d'architecture de Nantes
- Developer
1993 - 1993
DEVELOPPER Society : Architecture School (E.A.N.)
* Architecture School on Nantes - (
* Programming of software for computing a Para-minimal surface (C language) for the Architecture School of Nantes (France). ; Development in Language C ;