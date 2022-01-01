Menu

Yoram TOKAR

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente
Négociation
Business development
Développement commercial
Management
Informatique
Marketing

Entreprises

  • Salesforce.com - Account Executive

    PARIS 2008 - maintenant

  • Service Source - Team lead, EMEA

    2006 - 2008 Service Source is the Global leader in Service Performance Management. We grow service share for leading technology companies. As a Team Lead my main responsabilities are:

    - Team Management
    • Generate a variety of reports in order to monitor sales rep territory management and effectiveness
    o Provide instruction, feedback, and goals (best practices) to sales reps in order to maximize their output
    • Lead team in weekly internal meetings: agendas, weekly objectives, account issues, etc.
    • Assess areas of growth for team to determine team’s goals, objectives, and direction
    • Responsible for delivering account specific training to new hires
    • Develop reinforcement training practices for sales reps
    • Performance Management: write initial draft of bi-annual reps/senior reps review and deliver these appraisal interviews with the Account Manager
    • Recruitment: key member of the recruitment process and hiring decisions for reps and senior reps in the Inside Sales function
    • Manage and supervise the day to day personnel activities of the team, participate in approving PTO, record performance issues and manage initial grievance complaints, etc.

    - Client Management
    • Determine, with the client contact, solutions to day to day operational and account issues
    • Provides weekly and ad-hoc reports articulating findings in a clear manner
    • Creation of quarterly business review presentations, including determining content and objectives, and to effectively communicate quarterly objectives to client
    • Works in conjunction with Account Manager to determine methods and goals in expanding client relationships to include more existing and/or new business
    • Effectively scrub client data to determine, with clarity, the true renewal opportunity


    - Data Management
    • Business Objects
    • Uses account and contract knowledge to generate and reconcile invoices
    • Recommend territory opportunities for team


    - Upward Management
    • Determine and articulate sales strategies to management with clarity
    • Works with Account Manager to generate and analyze performance forecasts
    • Suggests areas for overall client growth opportunities

  • LOBOAL Conseils - Account Manager

    2000 - 2004 Outsourcing company specialising in hospitality and postal services, I was mainly in charge of:
    - Sales:
    Canvassing (by phone, showroom, email…)
    Establishment of contracted company’s technical proposals:
    Organisation, reorganisation of services;
    Management of staff working hours/rostering
    Establishment of contracted company’s economic proposals
    - Human ressources
    Assessment of “required staff” profiles
    Planning of job descriptions
    Interviews, evaluations and recruitments
    (100 recruitments successfully carried out)

    - Duties pertaining to personnel
    Management of 15 client companies throughout France
    Management of 42 employees

Formations

Réseau

