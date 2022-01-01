Yoram TOKAR

Mes compétences :
Vente
Négociation
Business development
Développement commercial
Management
Informatique
Marketing
Entreprises
Salesforce.com
- Account Executive
PARIS2008 - maintenant
Service Source
- Team lead, EMEA
2006 - 2008Service Source is the Global leader in Service Performance Management. We grow service share for leading technology companies. As a Team Lead my main responsabilities are:
- Team Management
• Generate a variety of reports in order to monitor sales rep territory management and effectiveness
o Provide instruction, feedback, and goals (best practices) to sales reps in order to maximize their output
• Lead team in weekly internal meetings: agendas, weekly objectives, account issues, etc.
• Assess areas of growth for team to determine team’s goals, objectives, and direction
• Responsible for delivering account specific training to new hires
• Develop reinforcement training practices for sales reps
• Performance Management: write initial draft of bi-annual reps/senior reps review and deliver these appraisal interviews with the Account Manager
• Recruitment: key member of the recruitment process and hiring decisions for reps and senior reps in the Inside Sales function
• Manage and supervise the day to day personnel activities of the team, participate in approving PTO, record performance issues and manage initial grievance complaints, etc.
- Client Management
• Determine, with the client contact, solutions to day to day operational and account issues
• Provides weekly and ad-hoc reports articulating findings in a clear manner
• Creation of quarterly business review presentations, including determining content and objectives, and to effectively communicate quarterly objectives to client
• Works in conjunction with Account Manager to determine methods and goals in expanding client relationships to include more existing and/or new business
• Effectively scrub client data to determine, with clarity, the true renewal opportunity
- Data Management
• Business Objects
• Uses account and contract knowledge to generate and reconcile invoices
• Recommend territory opportunities for team
- Upward Management
• Determine and articulate sales strategies to management with clarity
• Works with Account Manager to generate and analyze performance forecasts
• Suggests areas for overall client growth opportunities
LOBOAL Conseils
- Account Manager
2000 - 2004Outsourcing company specialising in hospitality and postal services, I was mainly in charge of:
- Sales:
Canvassing (by phone, showroom, email…)
Establishment of contracted company’s technical proposals:
Organisation, reorganisation of services;
Management of staff working hours/rostering
Establishment of contracted company’s economic proposals
- Human ressources
Assessment of “required staff” profiles
Planning of job descriptions
Interviews, evaluations and recruitments
(100 recruitments successfully carried out)
- Duties pertaining to personnel
Management of 15 client companies throughout France
Management of 42 employees