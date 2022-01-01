Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yoslande DOUMAMPOUOM
Ajouter
Yoslande DOUMAMPOUOM
BRAZZAVILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ecair
- Personnel navigant commercial
maintenant
Formations
Institut Supérieur De Gestion (ISG), Université Marien NGOUABI, (Brazzaville)
Brazzaville
2008 - 2012
Licence
Réseau
Ange Brunel LOULENDO SITA
Bazebimio JUNIOR
Ferst Gracias Edgaeth MALONGA
Galy MOZIKA TACK-LAH
Gracias TONIO TCHIBINDA
Kibou Ngoma KRISTER GILBERT
Marsy MEYONG DOUMAMPOUOM
Paul SITA
Sylvanie LANDOU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z