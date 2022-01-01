Menu

Yosra BOUAZIZ

TUNIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Communication
Ingénieur agronome
Production
Production animale

Entreprises

  • Mezzo - Manager Formation

    2013 - maintenant

  • SANIS - Ingénieur Agronome

    2009 - 2010

  • Tunis call center - Télé-vendeuse

    2006 - 2008 Prospection, fidélisation

Formations

  • INSTITUT NATIONAL AGRONOMIQUE DE TUNISIE (Tunis)

    Tunis 2005 - 2010 Production animale

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :