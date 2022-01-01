Retail
Yosra BOUAZIZ
Yosra BOUAZIZ
TUNIS
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Communication
Ingénieur agronome
Production
Production animale
Entreprises
Mezzo
- Manager Formation
2013 - maintenant
SANIS
- Ingénieur Agronome
2009 - 2010
Tunis call center
- Télé-vendeuse
2006 - 2008
Prospection, fidélisation
Formations
INSTITUT NATIONAL AGRONOMIQUE DE TUNISIE (Tunis)
Tunis
2005 - 2010
Production animale
Réseau
Achraf BOUAZIZ
Adel HAMMAMI
Dhouha BEN AYED
Elise GAUTIER
Habib MHAMDI
Hamed ABID
Nizar MOUJAHED
Perfect SERVICES
Power Hr Expert TUNIS
Wissem BEN ABDALLAH
