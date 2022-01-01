Yosra ZANNED

I am a very dynamic young girl, serious, creative and motivated.

Passionate about Industrial computer science, I decided to perform engineering in computer science for industrial systems after my license applied in Embedded system and software at the higher Institute of computer science following the success of my baccalaureate of Mathematic in Tunisia.

I chose to join the Freeways (free softeware Club) to acquire additional computer skills especially with open source technologies. I also join such different association in order to develop new skills in term of communication, English, management and social entrepreneurship.

These complementary skills to my computer courses will allow me to integrate more easily into the professional world.

My participation in some national competitions and international conferences in various technological and social contexts has allowed me to develop my leadership and my taste for self-reliance and human relations.



