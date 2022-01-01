Menu

Youcef BENALIA

LA VERRIÈRE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à la Verrière

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Groupe Numericable-SFR - Mobiles / Radio Access Network Consultant

    2013 - maintenant

  • Motorola Mobility - Technical Account Manager

    Toulouse 2012 - 2013 “ Technical interface between Motorola and its customers and responsible for the technical approval process of 3G and LTE mobile devices from initial engagement to the final product launch ”

  • Motorola Mobility - Drive Test Engineer on mobile handsets

    Toulouse 2010 - 2012 “ Carrying out drive test activities and participating in the protocol validation of Motorola mobile handsets ”

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :