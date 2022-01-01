Youcef BENALIA

Groupe Numericable-SFR
- Mobiles / Radio Access Network Consultant
2013 - maintenant
Motorola Mobility
- Technical Account Manager
Toulouse2012 - 2013“ Technical interface between Motorola and its customers and responsible for the technical approval process of 3G and LTE mobile devices from initial engagement to the final product launch ”
Motorola Mobility
- Drive Test Engineer on mobile handsets
Toulouse2010 - 2012“ Carrying out drive test activities and participating in the protocol validation of Motorola mobile handsets ”