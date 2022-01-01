Youcef BOUTADLA

Au cours de mon experience en recherche j ai acquis un certain nombre de competences:

1)informatique de gestion

MVS mainframe, cobol, cics, sql

2)Research in chemistry

–Experience in laboratory syntheses encompassing organic, inorganic and organometallic chemistry.

–Specialised techniques for the manipulation of air-sensitive compounds (e.g. dry boxes, Schlenk techniques).

–Expertise in the use of analytical techniques and their interpretations including, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance, Infra–Red, UV–Visible spectroscopy, mass spectrometry (Fast Atom Bombardment and Electrospray), Gas Chromatography and single crystal X–ray diffraction.

–Excellent presentation skills, both written and oral in French and English.

–Good organisational and personal management skills.

–Experience in the supervision and teaching of graduate and undergraduate research students (demonstrating and tutorials).

2)Languages

–French (First language), English (excellent technical and professional), Spanish (fluent) in 2003 obtained DELE (diplôma de español en lengua extranjera), Arabic (fluent).

3)Computer skills

–MS Office, Mercury (X–ray), X–win (NMR), MestRe–C (NMR), Chemdraw, Isisdraw, Scifinder, Crossfire, Reaxys, Cambridge Crystallographic Data Centre (X-ray).



