Menu

Youcef BOUTADLA

Paris

En résumé

Au cours de mon experience en recherche j ai acquis un certain nombre de competences:
1)informatique de gestion
MVS mainframe, cobol, cics, sql
2)Research in chemistry
–Experience in laboratory syntheses encompassing organic, inorganic and organometallic chemistry.
–Specialised techniques for the manipulation of air-sensitive compounds (e.g. dry boxes, Schlenk techniques).
–Expertise in the use of analytical techniques and their interpretations including, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance, Infra–Red, UV–Visible spectroscopy, mass spectrometry (Fast Atom Bombardment and Electrospray), Gas Chromatography and single crystal X–ray diffraction.
–Excellent presentation skills, both written and oral in French and English.
–Good organisational and personal management skills.
–Experience in the supervision and teaching of graduate and undergraduate research students (demonstrating and tutorials).
2)Languages
–French (First language), English (excellent technical and professional), Spanish (fluent) in 2003 obtained DELE (diplôma de español en lengua extranjera), Arabic (fluent).
3)Computer skills
–MS Office, Mercury (X–ray), X–win (NMR), MestRe–C (NMR), Chemdraw, Isisdraw, Scifinder, Crossfire, Reaxys, Cambridge Crystallographic Data Centre (X-ray).

Mes compétences :
Catalyse
Chimie
COBOL
Enseignement
Mainframe
Microsoft SQL
MVS
MVS Mainframe
Recherche

Entreprises

  • Sopra group - Ingeieur d'étude

    Paris 2011 - maintenant

  • University of Leicester - Post doc chercheur chimie

    2010 - maintenant

  • University of Leicester (UK) - Doctorant

    2006 - 2010 Acetate assisted C-H activation: Mechanism, scope and applications
    - synthese organique et organometallique
    - etudes mecanistiques
    - etude bibliographique

  • Laboratoire de Synthèse, Structure et Fonction de molécules bioactives (UMR 7613) - Stagiaire

    2006 - 2006 Synthese et developpement d acides beta amines en versions racemiques et enantiopures

  • Laboratoire de chimie industrielle au CNAM EA 21 - Stagiaire

    2005 - 2005 Travaux sur l’alkylation régiosélective de cyclodextrines pour des syntheses de colonnes chromatographiques.
    Installation et mise au point d’un pôle HPLC.

  • Institut Henry Beauffour-Ipsen Ulis, laboratoire de développement - Stagiaire

    2005 - 2005 -Synthese organique enantioselective
    -Travaux sur l’automatisation de la cristallisation d’un compose anticancéreux

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :