Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yvan HERREROS
Ajouter
Yvan HERREROS
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Antidot
- Ingénieur Développement
Lyon
2008 - 2014
Systerel
- Ingenieur Développement
Aix en Provence
2006 - 2008
Nortel Networks
- Ingénieur Développement
Toronto
2000 - 2006
Intelia
- Ingénieur Développement
1997 - 2000
Alcatel Alsthom Recherche
- Ingenieur d'étude
1993 - 1997
CSC
- Ingenieur Développement
MONTAUBAN
1992 - 1993
Formations
Institut National Polytechnique
Grenoble
1988 - 1991
Math-Appli
Institut National Polytechnique
Grenoble
1984 - 1987
Informatique
Réseau
Benjamin LECLERC
Bernard DASSONNEVILLE
Damien LUCIANI
Jean Christophe PUPIN
Jolanta GRECZKA-BOUTRY
Lucie BRIOT
Ludovic SAMPER
Nathalie RENAUD
Tristan RICHARD