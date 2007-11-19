Zanardo DIDIER

Cifea dmk
- Développement java J2EE
2013 - 2014
Évolution et mise en production de nouvelles campagnes emailing , mailing et sms
Mise en place d’un environnement de qualité logiciels: Sonar, JUnit, Logback
Environnement : J2EE, Tomcat, SQL, SQL Server, Struts 1.2, JavaScript, Jaxb , XML
Atos Origin Integration
- Ingenieur Etudes et developpement
Bezons
2007 - 2010
Réalisations d'applications J2EE extranet ou portail
Technogies Utilisés : Struts et Oracle
Clients: Carrefour , Renault ,GDF , EDF
De 05/10/2009 à 31/12/2009 Client : BU Renault
- Projet : Projet GPS
- Fonction : Ingénieur d’études
- Mission(s) et
réalisations :
Intervention en renfort de l’équipe de réalisation.
Développement intégration et tests applicatif en environnement J2EE.
- Environnement :
J2EE, Websphere IBM , SQL , Oracle
De 01/04/2009 à 05/06/2009 Client : ERDF Atos Infogérance
- Projet : Projet Intégration Qualification Pepsi Cash
- Fonction : Intégrateur Technique
- Mission(s) et
réalisations :
Intégrer et Qualifier un environnement technique
Assurer l’installation, l’intégration, la recette technique et l’industrialisation des
applications et des environnements associés (Unix, Solaris, Oracle, Weblogic,
Apache), avec les outils associés.
Rédaction de Procédure Technique d’Installation
- Environnement :
Unix, Solaris, Weblogic 10.0 , Oracle 10 , CFT 2.4.1 , Apache 2.059 , Contol M ,
Patrol , Collecte d’inventaire
De 01/11/2008 à 01/04/2009 Interne
- Projet : Cellule Infrastructure et Réseaux
- Fonction : Technicien
- Mission(s) et
réalisations :
Intervention, Traitement de demandes GLPI, Réalisation
- Environnement :
Windows , OCS , GLPI
De 14/07/2008 à 29/10/2008 Client : GDF
- Projet : Projet TMA COLINE Evolutions ECT 8.12
- Fonction : Ingénieur d’études
- Mission(s) et
réalisations :
Réalisation d’évolutions sur l’applicatif Web de gestion de la distribution de Gaz
pour prendre en compte l’évolution du référentiel GDF de répartition des points de
distribution.
Conception, développement, intégration et Tests
- Environnement :
J2EE, Weblogic 8.0 et 10.0, SQL, Oracle 10.0
De 09/06/2008 à 07/07 /2008 Client : Renault
- Projet : Projet Renault Parts (E-commerce) Evolution
- Fonction : Ingénieur d’études
- Mission(s) et
réalisations :
Intervention en renfort de l’équipe de réalisation.
Développement intégration et tests applicatif en environnement J2EE.
- Environnement :
J2EE, Websphere IBM , SQL , Oracle
De 19/11/2007 à 15/05/2008 Client : Carrefour
- Projet : PFT007 Lot 2 : Réalisation d’un extranet pour gérer l’apprivoisement des produis
frais (offres, commandes, réservations)
Lot 2
- Fonction : Ingénieur d’études
- Mission(s) et
réalisations :
Réalisation d’évolutions sur les interfaces de gestions des offres (JAVA, EJB 2.0,
Struts, HTML)
Responsable du développement, conception, intégration et test de ce périmètre.
- Environnement :
J2EE, Struts, EJB, Web, Websphere, XDoclet , SQL , Oracle, HP QC , Tomcat
