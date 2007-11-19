Menu

Zanardo DIDIER

ANNECY

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Annecy

En résumé

Je possède une expérience de 6 ans en développement et intégration d’applications WEB en environnement JAVA/J2EE . Je souhaite évoluer vers la gestion de projet .

Technologies utilisées : Struts 2 et 1bsher.2 , Oracle , SQL , Tomcat, Weblogic, Websphere, Ibatis EJB2 , Html, Javascript, PHP

Entreprises

  • Conseil haute savoie - Chef de projet conception

    2017 - 2018 Php mysql intranet responsive

  • FAMY sas - Analyste developpeu

    CHATILLON-EN-MICHAILLE 2017 - 2017 Maintenance sql gmao et outil de gestion de planning

  • Alteca - Consultant java

    LYON CEDEX 2016 - 2016

  • Team Consulting - Support Crédit Agricole Technologie et Services

    2016 - 2016 Développement et Accompagnement Spring, portail bancaire
    Environnement : J2EE, Websphère, SQL, DB2 , SOAP, , Spring , RSA

  • m1I - Développeur JAVA

    2015 - 2015 Chez un éditeur de logiciel :
    Projet de réflexion pour remplacer une GED
    Développement d’un installeur de logiciel
    Environnement : J2EE, Tomcat, SQL, Mysql , IzPack, Lucene, Solr

  • Cifea dmk - Développement java J2EE

    2013 - 2014 Évolution et mise en production de nouvelles campagnes emailing , mailing et sms
    Mise en place d’un environnement de qualité logiciels: Sonar, JUnit, Logback
    Environnement : J2EE, Tomcat, SQL, SQL Server, Struts 1.2, JavaScript, Jaxb , XML

  • AUSY - Consultant JAVA

    Sèvres Cedex 2010 - 2013 Développement et intégration d’applications WEB en environnement JAVA/J2EE
    Test unitaires et tests d'intégrations
    Développement présentation avec Struts 2.0
    Injection de dépendance par String
    Intégration
    Tests unitaires et d’intégration en environnement J2EE.

  • Atos Origin Integration - Ingenieur Etudes et developpement

    Bezons 2007 - 2010 Réalisations d'applications J2EE extranet ou portail

    Technogies Utilisés : Struts et Oracle

    Clients: Carrefour , Renault ,GDF , EDF

    De 05/10/2009 à 31/12/2009 Client : BU Renault
    - Projet : Projet GPS
    - Fonction : Ingénieur d’études
    - Mission(s) et
    réalisations :
    Intervention en renfort de l’équipe de réalisation.
    Développement intégration et tests applicatif en environnement J2EE.
    - Environnement :
    J2EE, Websphere IBM , SQL , Oracle
    De 01/04/2009 à 05/06/2009 Client : ERDF Atos Infogérance
    - Projet : Projet Intégration Qualification Pepsi Cash
    - Fonction : Intégrateur Technique
    - Mission(s) et
    réalisations :
    Intégrer et Qualifier un environnement technique
    Assurer l’installation, l’intégration, la recette technique et l’industrialisation des
    applications et des environnements associés (Unix, Solaris, Oracle, Weblogic,
    Apache), avec les outils associés.
    Rédaction de Procédure Technique d’Installation
    - Environnement :
    Unix, Solaris, Weblogic 10.0 , Oracle 10 , CFT 2.4.1 , Apache 2.059 , Contol M ,
    Patrol , Collecte d’inventaire
    De 01/11/2008 à 01/04/2009 Interne
    - Projet : Cellule Infrastructure et Réseaux
    - Fonction : Technicien
    - Mission(s) et
    réalisations :
    Intervention, Traitement de demandes GLPI, Réalisation
    - Environnement :
    Windows , OCS , GLPI
    De 14/07/2008 à 29/10/2008 Client : GDF
    - Projet : Projet TMA COLINE Evolutions ECT 8.12
    - Fonction : Ingénieur d’études
    - Mission(s) et
    réalisations :
    Réalisation d’évolutions sur l’applicatif Web de gestion de la distribution de Gaz
    pour prendre en compte l’évolution du référentiel GDF de répartition des points de
    distribution.
    Conception, développement, intégration et Tests
    - Environnement :
    J2EE, Weblogic 8.0 et 10.0, SQL, Oracle 10.0
    De 09/06/2008 à 07/07 /2008 Client : Renault
    - Projet : Projet Renault Parts (E-commerce) Evolution
    - Fonction : Ingénieur d’études
    - Mission(s) et
    réalisations :
    Intervention en renfort de l’équipe de réalisation.
    Développement intégration et tests applicatif en environnement J2EE.
    - Environnement :
    J2EE, Websphere IBM , SQL , Oracle
    De 19/11/2007 à 15/05/2008 Client : Carrefour
    - Projet : PFT007 Lot 2 : Réalisation d’un extranet pour gérer l’apprivoisement des produis
    frais (offres, commandes, réservations)
    Lot 2
    - Fonction : Ingénieur d’études
    - Mission(s) et
    réalisations :
    Réalisation d’évolutions sur les interfaces de gestions des offres (JAVA, EJB 2.0,
    Struts, HTML)
    Responsable du développement, conception, intégration et test de ce périmètre.
    - Environnement :
    J2EE, Struts, EJB, Web, Websphere, XDoclet , SQL , Oracle, HP QC , Tomcat

    Secteur : High Tech

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :