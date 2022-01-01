Zarai CHERIF

I looking for a new impulse for my career working .
I am dynamic and competitive way to satisfy you company need thinking consideration.
I am completely engaged in to your project.
I' am active men in this filed, good electrical assistant engineer, worker inspection, instrumentation and regulation, production,exprimentation in anther domains.
During my the deferent jobs especially in my daily life.
I have acquired notion of experience in any domains; reaches as in inspector of worker hops concerning light " electricity" and in charge of administration staff, research and development in the company.
I hope that my suggestion would be to ken in to considerations.
I ' am waiting for your answer as soon as possible.
I promise you to hove collaboration
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Gestion des ressources humaines
Commerce de gros
Gestion de la production
Gestion de la qualité
Maintenance industrielle
Logiciels de Simulation et routage électronique
Logiciel de programmation des circuits spéciaux AH
Logiciels de Simulation et routage des cartes élec