Menu

Zarai CHERIF

En résumé

I looking for a new impulse for my career working .
I am dynamic and competitive way to satisfy you company need thinking consideration.
I am completely engaged in to your project.
I' am active men in this filed, good electrical assistant engineer, worker inspection, instrumentation and regulation, production,exprimentation in anther domains.
During my the deferent jobs especially in my daily life.
I have acquired notion of experience in any domains; reaches as in inspector of worker hops concerning light " electricity" and in charge of administration staff, research and development in the company.
I hope that my suggestion would be to ken in to considerations.
I ' am waiting for your answer as soon as possible.
I promise you to hove collaboration

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Gestion des ressources humaines
Commerce de gros
Gestion de la production
Gestion de la qualité
Maintenance industrielle
Logiciels de Simulation et routage électronique
Logiciel de programmation des circuits spéciaux AH
Logiciels de Simulation et routage des cartes élec

Entreprises

  • SEREPT/OMV Tunisia (oil and gaz) - Senior Electricale and Instrumentation technician

    2010 - maintenant  Gestion de maintenance dans la Barge flottante de stockage du pétrole
     Contrôle et surveillances des équipements électriques en marche.
     Gestion et surveillance des équipements de production d’énergie électrique.
     Suivi, gestion et réalisation des visites préventive et curative électrique et instrumentation, HVAC

  • CATEX: Companie Africaine de Textile - Directeur d'Usine Fondateur Sté

    2009 - 2011  Directeur d’usine et actionneur à la capitale de la société CATex :(Compagnie Africaine de Textile
     CATex : est une société totalement exportatrice, façonnier de la Sté MCE.
     Il fabrique les vêtements internationale comme : la marque ExanKa, et Pimkie, les jouets Allemand (Chteif Jouets)
     Gestion de l’entrepris sous toutes ses formes : Personnelles, Contrat clients , Production , administrative, Export, dédouanement….

  • Medi Cast - Directeur de corrdination

    2009 - 2010  MediCaste: est une société pharmaceutique .fabricant.
     les bandes Plâtrées Chirurgicale suivant les Norme Suisse IVF Technologie.les Compresse
     Taches de Fonction : Gérer l'entreprise sous toutes ses formes:
     , Gestion : stock, personnels, maintenance des equipement, Production,
     Vérification des procédures de fabrication et Contrôle qualité

  • CMR holding : Contrôle Maintenance régulation - DERS :Direction des Etudes, Réalisation et Service après vente

    2007 - 2009 Etablissement des offres : Techniques, Commerciales
    Endress + Hauser et hony Welle
    Mise en service et service après vente des équipements d’instrumentations, régulation et d’analyse pour les sociétés comme :
    * ONAS : Office nationale d’assainissement « les stations d’épuration ».
    * GCT : Groupes Chimique Tunisien
    * CPG : Compagnie des Phosphates de Gafsa
    * SONEDE : Société Nationale de distribution des eaux
    * Sté Agroalimentaires, délic, Vitalait
    Pharmaceutiques, etc... .

    Industrielle Scientifique Corporations OLDAHME détection des gaz et d'incendie
    Etude, formation, Suivi, mise en service des systèmes de détection de flamme et de gaz et service après vente, pour le compte des:
    STIR : Sociétés tunisienne des Industries de Raffinage,
    Sud gaz , Shell ,Total gaz ,Total hydrocarbure , SNDP,
    CTF: Compagnie Tunisienne de Forage

  • CMR Energie : Contrôle Maintenance Régulation Energie - Inspecteur des travaux électrique

    2006 - 2007 Projet nationale d’économie d’énergie : Eclairage publique
    Contrôle, Inspection, Assainissement des installations électrique de l’éclairage publique des : communes et délégation tunisienne.
    Contrôle et suivi des travaux de:
    • Construction des Niches, locaux électrique
    • Installation des Variateurs Régulateur de tension et de flux lumineux.
    Ce projet est fait avec l’ANME,
    STEG
    Ministère de l’intérieur (communes),
    Sté SALCRU (Espain)
    Ministère de Equipement et de l’habitat.

  • PRENSAS DE TOMELLOSO - Assistant Responsable Maintenance

    2005 - 2005 GENCARE: fabrication de carrelage moderne (Monocouche)
    Suivi des travaux,
    Prés commissioning
    commissioning et Start up

  • ESEHM:Etude et Service Electro- Hydro-Mécanique - Chef d'entreprsie

    2003 - 2004 Sous-traitant des travaux électriques:
    Réalisation des travaux électrique et téléphonique .
    Etudes et Confection des armoires électriques.
    Maintenance des machines électromécanique

  • ELSI: Electronique et systèmes Industrielle -  Assistant Responsable de production

    2002 - 2003 ELSI: Electronique et systèmes Industrielle
    • Conception et fabrication des cartes électroniques pour.
    • Système d’éclairage par photo voltaïque
    • Systèmes d’éclairage interne des Bus, train

Formations

  • Endress+ Hauser People For Processe Automation

    Saint Lwise 2009 - 2009 Service d’Ingénierie, Formation, Maintenance, et service

    Formation technique en :Niveaumetrie, Pression, Température, Débitmètre, Analyse physico-chimique, Enregistreur et divers manipulation : étalonnages etc.…

  • INDUSTRIAL SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Arras- France

    Arras 2008 - 2009 Vente, Installation, Mise en service, formation et maintenance des Appareils de Détection gaz : Centrale Fixe, portable et Détecteur Gaz et Flamme

  • Institut Supérieur Des Études Technologiques (Tunis)

    Tunis 2001 - 2002 Gestion : d’entreprise, Production, Ressources Humaines

  • Institut Supérieur Des Études Technologiques (Tunis)

    Tunis 1998 - 2002 Diplômes des Hautes Etudes Universitaire et Technologique

  • Etude Secondaire : Lycée Technique (Meknassy)

    Meknassy 1991 - 1998 Baccalauréat : Session : juin 1998

Réseau