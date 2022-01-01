Retail
Zarouri ABD
Ajouter
Zarouri ABD
VILLERS ST-PAUL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
je suis je suis dans le bâtiment
- Je travaille dans le bâtiment
2004 - maintenant
je travaille dans le bâtiment je cherche travailler tout ce qui est bâtiment
Formations
Cideish (Bejaia)
Bejaia
1995 - maintenant
aluminium
Réseau
Amina ADDEN
Arkalome AVM GROUP
Aziz ZAROURI
Makhlouf OTMAN
Naim YEZZA
Nathalie ORHAN
Robert DULAS
Samia AKODAD
Vitrine MULTIMÉDIA
